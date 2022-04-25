Morning brief: PM Modi to inaugurate India's flagship foreign policy conference, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India's flagship foreign policy conference to be inaugurated by PM Modi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Europe from May 2 to May 6 to have bilateral meetings with re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz apart from addressing the key India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen. Read more

Veep Naidu says 'loopholes in anti-defection law, needs amendments'| Video

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for an amendment in the anti-defection law, suggesting those lawmakers switching to other parties shouldn't be offered other posts before they are re-elected. Watch here

France's Macron's easy win despite challenges: 5 points on the centrist leader

Over the course five-year course as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player and weighty decision-maker in the European Union. Read more

'His presence of mind is so calm. He's matured way beyond his age': Pietersen's huge praise for 'dynamic' India star

Mumbai Indians were beaten by 36 runs against Lucknow Super Kings on Sunday to pile further misery onto their IPL season. Read more

Bharti Singh shares first pic of baby boy, calls him ‘lifeline' as she holds him close. See post

Comedian Bharti Singh has shared the first glimpse of her baby boy. Taking to Instagram, Bharti posted a photo as she held the newborn close to her. See here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON