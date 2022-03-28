Morning brief: Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM today amid tight security and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

For Pramod Sawant's oath event, tight security in Goa; PM, Amit Shah to attend

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pramod Sawant will take oath as Goa's chief minister on Monday in a big ceremony that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP won 20 of 40 seats in the coastal state, one of the smallest in the country. Read more

Amit Shah to table Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill in Lok Sabha today

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce in Lok Sabha on Monday the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill for preservation of records for identification and investigation. Read more

Petrol, diesel prices: ₹4-4.10 overall increase in a week with 6th hike

Fuel prices were increased for the sixth time in the last seven days as the cost of petrol in Delhi neared ₹100-mark. According to a price notification of state fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹99.41 per litre, a 30-paisa increase, while diesel will cost ₹90.77, a 35-paisa hike from Sunday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘irresponsible acts' near Chernobyl, seeks UN help

Just days after the Russian forces destroyed a functioning laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukraine has accused Moscow of "irresponsible acts" near the plant which could send radiation across much of Europe. Read more

Megan Thee Stallion makes Oscars debut in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's figure-hugging thigh-high slit gown: See pics

The ongoing 94th Academy Awards saw some great fashion moments from the biggest stars in Hollywood as they arrived on the red carpet in head-turning looks. Read more

'I told Kohli there's a bowler named Bumrah, have a look. Virat said 'Leave it. What will such guys do?'': Ex-RCB player

Today an integral part of Indian cricket, Jasprit Bumrah's rise during his early days of international cricket had been phenomenal. After a breakout season for Mumbai Indians in 2015, Bumrah was fast-tracked into India's limited-overs set up in January 2016 and it did not take him too long from take off. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cute pig is a 'celery thief.' Watch funny video to find out how she 'steals'

Looking at animal videos will make right about anybody’s day. When these cute little creatures are up to their wacky tricks and hilarious doings, it becomes social media material and rightfully so. Read more

Watch| Bharat Bandh today & tomorrow; Power, banking, rail services may be affected