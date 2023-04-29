Morning Brief: Priyanka Gandhi reaches Jantar Mantar, extends support to wrestlers, and all the latest news

Priyanka Gandhi extends support to wrestlers, visits Jantar Mantar. Watch Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Indian wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by meeting them at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Read Here. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the wrestlers protesting against WFI chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. (ANI)

H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US Immigration Services

The computerised drawing of lots devised to select successful H-1B applicants every year has resulted in abuse of the system and a sharp increase in fraudulent efforts, a federal agency said Friday. Read Here.

Remembering Irrfan on his death anniversary: Here's why he was one of a kind

Irrfan may have left too early but the actor continues to live among his fans through his work, his ideologies and the way he led life. He led by example in various aspects of life. From rejecting major Hollywood projects just because he had said yes to a Hindi film to frowning upon actors being given the status of heroes. Not just in his career, Irrfan was a special soul for his family too. Read Here.

Why Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case. 'Mother destroyed…'

Actor Jiah Khan had suicidal tendencies and the prosecution has “miserably” failed to prove its case that her then boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi had abetted her suicide, Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge AS Sayyad said on Friday while acquitting Pancholi. Read Here.

'It's been 13 games since Shaw scored a fifty': Ponting launches no-holds-barred attack on out-of-form DC opener

The Delhi Capitals have endured a poor season so far, as they reel at the bottom of the table with only two wins in seven matches. Their batting has been a major concern this year and it doesn't help the side that one of their most explosive batters – Prithvi Shaw – is going through a horrendous patch. In six matches, Shaw has scored only 47 runs and was dropped from the XI during DC's last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week. Read Here.

World Dance Day 2023: How dance can help you stay active and healthy as you age

Get ready to put on your dancing shoes and shake off your worries, because it's World Dance Day! Today, we celebrate the universal language of movement and the way it brings people together from all corners of the globe. Dance has been a part of human expression for as long as we can remember, from ancient tribal rituals to modern-day performances. It's a universal language that speaks to our souls, expressing emotions and telling stories in ways that words simply cannot. Read Here.

