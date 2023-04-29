Why Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case. 'Mother destroyed…'

Actor Jiah Khan had suicidal tendencies and the prosecution has “miserably” failed to prove its case that her then boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi had abetted her suicide, Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge AS Sayyad said on Friday while acquitting Pancholi. Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi leaves from his residence for CBI court for a verdict in the suicide case of actor Jiah Khan in Mumbai on Friday, (PTI)

What CBI court judge said and reasons why Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted:

> Judge AS Sayyad said the evidence against Sooraj was “vague and general” and no specific overt act or role can be attributed to him to reflect active abutment.

> The judge said Jiah was, in fact, saved by Sooraj during one of earlier suicide attempts. Sayyad noted that Jiah was deeply in love with Sooraj but he wasn't able to dedicate his time to her as he was focused on his acting career.

> The judge said that the actress was a “victim of her own sentiments”.

> The court also said Jiah could have walked out of the relationship but she was a victim of her sentiments and could not overcome her emotions, holding that Sooraj cannot be held “responsible” for this.

> "In the instant case it cannot be ignored that the deceased had suicidal tendency. She had on earlier occassion attempted suicide and that time accused had called for doctor. The accused had treated her and had tried to get her out of depression. At the relevant time the accused was pursuing his career in acting and could not devote sufficient time for the deceased. However on the earlier occassion, when she tried to commit suicide, the accused had saved her and helped her to come out of the depression," the judge noted.

Mother Rabia Khan was never told

> This fact (suicidal tendencies), the judge, said was never told by the actress to her mother Rabia Khan and it was only Sooraj, who informed her about the same.

> The court added that there was no material on record to show that Sooraj met or even visited Jiah's house on June 3, 2013, the day when the actor died by suicide.

Rabia Khan destroyed entire prosecution case

> Sayyad also noted that Rabia’s evidence handicapped the prosecution's case against Pancholi. “Rabia through her evidence tried to show that Jiah never committed suicide and that she was killed by the accused (Pancholi). However, this is not the case of the prosecution,” the court said in its order.

> “When the case of the prosecution was of suicide, Rabia kept claiming that it was murder. By giving such openly contradictory evidence the complainant herself destroyed the case of the prosecution,” the judge said.

The court also raised doubts about the delay on Rabia’s part in getting the FIR registered. It also raised doubts on the purported suicide note recovered from Jiah's residence.

