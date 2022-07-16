Morning brief: Rishi Sunak roasted over 'campaign' spelling, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rishi Sunak roasted for wrong spelling of 'campaign', he responds

As Rishi Sunak took part in his first in the first television debate to pitch for the UK PM post, he got roasted on Twitter after viewers pointed out that there was a spelling mistake on Rishi Sunak's campaign banner. The spelling of the campaign was wrong as it was misspelt as 'campiagn'. Rishi Sunak took the Twitter banter in his stride and responded saying, 'Ready for spellcheck' in a tweak of his slogan 'Ready for Rishi'.

Amid Namaz row, Lucknow LuLu Mall puts up new notice, 3 detained for attempting to read Sundarkand outside

After a controversy broke out over the viral video of people offering namaz inside the newly inaugurated LuLu Mall in Lucknow, the mall authorities on Friday put up notice boards at several places inside the mall mentioning that religious prayers will not be permitted in the mall. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha released another video of people offering namaz at the mall and called the mall LuLu Masjid.

'Virat should have responded by now': Shahid Afridi reacts to Babar Azam's 'incredible' tweet for struggling Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has shared his thoughts on current skipper Babar Azam extending support to Virat Kohli, who is enduring a prolonged slump despite being among one of the finest in world cricket. Kohli has been under fire for his extended lean patch, having not scored an international ton since 2019. The star India batter has been rested for the upcoming One-day International and Twenty20 series in West Indies.

Arjun Kapoor says Malaika Arora makes him look better as they win award at HT India's Most Stylish: ‘Thank you baby’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at HT India's Most Stylish awards on Friday. The two wore blue outfits, and Malaika even joked about their matching looks as the pair won the Most Stylish Couple award at the star-studded event in Mumbai that saw the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and many other celebs in attendance. Arjun also thanked Malaika in a heartfelt speech onstage as the audience cheered for the couple.

Aditi Rao Hydari is a sight to behold in a gorgeous pantsuit. Pics inside

Aditi Rao Hydari is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis. The ethnic queen is known for her sartorial sense of fashion, for both ethnic ensembles and casual attires. However, her ethnic attires seem to stand out at all times. Be it decking up in an anarkali and giving us all the Diwali vibes or draping the six yards of grace and showing us how it is done, Aditi knows how to slay fashion with her personalised sense of sass and comfort.