Aditi Rao Hydari is a sight to behold in a gorgeous pantsuit. Pics inside

Aditi Rao Hydari is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis. The ethnic queen is known for her sartorial sense of fashion, for both ethnic ensembles and casual attires. However, her ethnic attires seem to stand out at all times. Be it decking up in an anarkali and giving us all the Diwali vibes or draping the six yards of grace and showing us how it is done, Aditi knows how to slay fashion with her personalised sense of sass and comfort. Aditi’s casual chic attires are equally drool-worthy. The actor, once in a while, drops snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile and makes her fashion-loving fans swoon.

Aditi, a day back, shared a slew of pictures from one of her fashion photoshoots and gave us fresh fashion goals to conquer. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Pinko and picked a gorgeous pantsuit from the shelves of the designer house. Aditi decked up in a magenta tube top and teamed it with a sleek magenta blazer with lapel collars and pockets at the sides. She layered her look with a pair of magenta high-waisted formal trousers with wide legs. Aditi further styled her look for the day by folding the full sleeves of the blazer till her elbows and giving her look an overall casual vibe. Take a look at her pictures here.

Aditi further accessorised her look for the day in a sleek neck chain with minimalised golden pendants from the house of Tara Fine Jewellery. For footwear, the actor opted for classic black stilettos from the shelves of Christian Louboutin. Styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, Aditi wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures like a diva. Aditi opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, she aptly decked up.