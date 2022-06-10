Aditi Rao Hydari is the epitome of grace in a red saree

Aditi Rao Hydari keeps slaying with snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor is an absolute fashionista and always ensures to put her sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion. Aditi is also the ultimate ethnic queen – the actor's pictures in several ethnic ensembles reign Instagram and the hearts of her fans as soon as they are shared on her social media handles. Aditi, when not working for the big screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. From decking up in a salwar suit and showing us how to ace festive fashion to blending sass, style and comfort into six yards of grace and draping one on herself, Aditi's fashion diaries are drool-worthy.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari's heart is set in India as she walks at Cannes in black gown

Aditi, a day back, chose to drop major cues of fashion in a stunning saree. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Gaurang and picked a red kanjeevaram saree from the shelves of the designer house. The red silk saree came decorated in golden prints at the borders, lined with a contrasting green border. Aditi teamed her saree with a long-sleeved blouse that came intricately decorated in prints of orange, yellow, green, maroon, red and gold. In a neck choker embedded with red, maroon and emerald stones from the house of Kishandas and Co, Aditi accessorised her look to perfection. The actor shared a set of her pictures and captioned them with a red heart emoticon. Take a look at her ethnic ensemble here:

Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Aditi wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Kyana, Aditi opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her ethnic ensemble for the day. In pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, a shade of red lipstick and a small black bindi, Aditi looked just too stunning.