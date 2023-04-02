Morning brief: Sibal's request after Modi's 'supari' allegation, and all the latest news

Sibal's request after Modi alleges 'supari given to…': ‘Let us prosecute them’

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. (ANI)

Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that some people have given a "supari" (contract) to sully his image, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal asked him to reveal the names saying it cannot be state secret. Read more

MVA's rally vs BJP-Sena's ‘Savarkar yatra’ today after Aurangabad clashes. Top points

All eyes will be on Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as a rally by the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' by the ruling BJP with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will be organised on Sunday, just days after Marathwada's largest city saw rioting and arson. Read more

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan drape saree, Aryan Khan opts for black outfit for NMACC day 2 event. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's family--wife and interior designer Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and son Aryan Khan posed together for the paparazzi. Read more

Arshdeep Singh's Shaheen Afridi-like celebration in IPL 2023 starts Twitter war between India and Pakistan fans

Arshdeep Singh's Shaheen Afridi-like celebrations in IPL 2023 sparked a Twitter war between cricket fans of India and Pakistan. Read more

New York museum to return 15 smuggled sculptures to India

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York said that they would return 15 antiques to India after knowing that these were removed illegally by jailed ‘art dealer’ Subhash Kapoor. Read more

NMACC Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid to Kriti Sanon, best-dressed at India In Fashion Gala

The Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala was as extravagant as the opening ceremony and saw the biggest national and international celebrities grace the pink carpet for India In Fashion exhibit. Read more

