Morning brief: TMC's Mahua Moitra raises 3 questions on Bilkis Bano case, and all the latest news

Mahua Moitra raises 3 questions on Bilkis Bano case

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who is one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court against the release of the 11 rapists of Bilkis Bano, raised three points joining the chorus of the opposition -- after the Gujarat government informed the Supreme Court how the decision was taken. Read more…

'Shaheen Afridi's return not as good as Shami's': Ex-India coach's bold claim, says Pakistan will be worried in T20 WC

India are yet to officially start their T20 World Cup campaign but they already made a statement with their performance in the warm-up fixture against Australia in Brisbane on Monday. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav led India's charge with the bat and a one over display by Mohammed Shami showed that the Men In Blue means business heading into the competition. Read more…

Double XL director Satram Ramani reveals how he brought Shikhar Dhawan on board for his debut opposite Huma Qureshi

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer Double XL just had its trailer released last week. And apart from the actors, one of the highlights of the video was the ‘screen debut’ of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who was briefly seen dancing with Huma in a dream sequence. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Double XL director Satram Ramani spoke about why he chose Shikhar for the part and how the cricketer was convinced to do the role. Read more…

Shanaya Kapoor’s little black dress is meant to be bookmarked

Shanaya Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. She keeps slaying fashion goals like a diva with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Be it an ethnic attire or a casual attire, or showing us how to deck up in a formal attire with a twist, Shanaya’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her best-dressed diaries. Shanaya believes in merging style, sass and comfort together in ensembles effortlessly and each of them drop major cues of fashion for her fans to follow. Read more…

Anand Mahindra’s post on ‘staggeringly beautiful’ landscapes of India will mesmerise you

Anand Mahindra often shares interesting posts on Twitter that never fail to create a buzz. Just like his latest thread on the micro-blogging site. In the post, the business tycoon re-shared a thread that shows pictures of incredible places around India. Read more…