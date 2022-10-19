Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Double XL director Satram Ramani reveals how he brought Shikhar Dhawan on board for his debut opposite Huma Qureshi

Double XL director Satram Ramani reveals how he brought Shikhar Dhawan on board for his debut opposite Huma Qureshi

bollywood
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 06:44 AM IST

Satram Ramani, the director of Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Double XL, reveals how cricketer Shikhar Dhawan came on board for the film.

Huma Qureshi and Shikhar Dhawan in a still from the upcoming film Double XL.
Huma Qureshi and Shikhar Dhawan in a still from the upcoming film Double XL.
ByAbhimanyu Mathur

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer Double XL just had its trailer released last week. And apart from the actors, one of the highlights of the video was the ‘screen debut’ of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who was briefly seen dancing with Huma in a dream sequence. The appearance has generated quite a lot of buzz about the film. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Double XL director Satram Ramani spoke about why he chose Shikhar for the part and how the cricketer was convinced to do the role. (Also read: Double XL: Shikhar Dhawan dances hand in hand with Huma Qureshi in first look from his debut film)

The trailer opened with Huma Qureshi, dressed in a pink gown at what seems to be a fancy gala as she is approached by a suave-looking Shikhar Dhawan, who asks her for a dance. The cricketer appears in the film as part of a dream sequence in the beginning of the film. Talking about casting him, Satram says, “In the film, Huma’s character’s dream is to become a sports presenter, as the trailer also shows. She wants to talk about cricket matches and everything. So, the relevant part of the dream needed a cricketer and I am fond of Shikhar Dhawan. I see him as an alpha male, who fits in both the desi league and the elite club. I felt that was the perfect casting but I didn’t know if he would want to do it.”

Satram Ramani, the director of Double XL, opens up about his film.
Satram Ramani, the director of Double XL, opens up about his film.

Shikhar, 37, has been one of India’s best cricketers over the last decade or so, having played in over 250 international matches for the country, captaining the side in a few as well. So, how did such a celebrated cricketer agree to the cameo? Eventually, it fell to actor and the film’s producer Saqib Saleem (who also happens to be Huma’s brother) to convince Shikhar to make his ‘film debut’. “Saqib actually made a call to him and he was pretty open to it. He actually was convinced about the film’s idea and he said, ‘this film should be made’. That is the reason he supported us. He was kind enough for a one-day shoot and said, ‘I’m there for you guys’,” reveals Satram.

The filmmaker says the cricketer brought his jovial, fun nature to the sets, making the shoot a pleasurable experience. He recalls, “You must have seen his Instagram Reels and all. That is his real life persona. He is fun. He and I would have competitions on who would tell the crack jokes on set. He kept it light on set. He enjoyed it and had a good time.”

Double XL, which also stars Zaheer Iqbal, will release in theatres on November 4. Directed by Satram, the film has been written by Mudassar Aziz and Sasha Singh.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhimanyu Mathur

    Abhimanyu Mathur is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times. He writes about cinema, TV, and OTT, churning out interviews, reviews, and good old news stories.

Topics
shikhar dhawan huma qureshi sonakshi sinha + 1 more
shikhar dhawan huma qureshi sonakshi sinha

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out