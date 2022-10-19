Home / Cricket / 'Shaheen Afridi's return not as good as Shami's': Ex-India coach's bold claim, says Pakistan will be worried in T20 WC

'Shaheen Afridi's return not as good as Shami's': Ex-India coach's bold claim, says Pakistan will be worried in T20 WC

cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 07:22 AM IST

Shaheen Afridi, who is making a return following his injury, was once again clinical with the ball, conceding just seven runs in the two overs he bowled. However, former India cricketer and batting coach feels his return was not as impressive as Mohammed Shami.

Mohammed Shami and Shaheen Shah Afridi
Mohammed Shami and Shaheen Shah Afridi
ByHT Sports Desk

India are yet to officially start their T20 World Cup campaign but they already made a statement with their performance in the warm-up fixture against Australia in Brisbane on Monday. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav led India's charge with the bat and a one over display by Mohammed Shami showed that the Men In Blue means business heading into the competition.

India will launch their campaign against arch rivals Pakistan, who didn't have the best of outings in the first warm-up match against England. Babar Azam and his boys were completely outplayed by the Three Lions, who made a mockery of the 161-run chase and completed it with 26 balls to spare in the 19-overs a side contest.

Watch: The Rock sets the mood for high voltage India vs Pakistan encounter at T20 World Cup with special message

Shaheen Afridi, who is making a return following his injury, was once again clinical with the ball, conceding just seven runs in the two overs he bowled. However, former India cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels he is not as impactful as he was before the injury.

“I don't think Afridi's return was as good as Shami's. The special thing was that he didn't bowl a single incoming delivery. All his deliveries were going away from the batters, which means it is clear that he is not yet fully confident of his position on the crease, the strong position he has,” Bangar mentioned during a discussion on Star Sports.

T20 World Cup: Former Australia coach John Buchanan makes out-of-the-box suggestion to 'compensate for Bumrah's loss'

Discussing Shaheen's return in length, Bangar also highlighted a slight change in the pacer's technique, which he believes are not good sign for Pakistan ahead of a big tournament such as the World Cup.

"I also feel he has made a slight change in his technique. If he has made a change at this stage, especially the way he is releasing the ball, they are not good signs for Pakistan. The fact that the balls are not swinging into the right-handed batters will be a slight breath of relief for the Indian top-order batting," he added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup india vs pakistan shaheen afridi mohammed shami + 2 more
t20 world cup india vs pakistan shaheen afridi mohammed shami + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out