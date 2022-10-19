Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra’s post on ‘staggeringly beautiful’ landscapes of India will mesmerise you

Anand Mahindra's post on 'staggeringly beautiful' landscapes of India will mesmerise you

Updated on Oct 19, 2022

In a Twitter post, business tycoon Anand Mahindra re-shared a thread that shows pictures of incredible places around India.

One of the photos from the thread that was reshared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. (Twitter/@incredibleindia)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anand Mahindra often shares interesting posts on Twitter that never fail to create a buzz. Just like his latest thread on the micro-blogging site. In the post, the business tycoon re-shared a thread that shows pictures of incredible places around India.

The thread Mahindra re-posted was originally shared on a Twitter handle that shared numerous pictures with the caption, “10 unexplored and underrated places in India that every Indian should visit once in a life.”

“Check out the whole thread. I’ve seen some pics before & tweeted a few of them, but to see all in one sequence is awe-inspiring. Makes you realise what staggeringly beautiful landscapes we possess. Share this with your friends overseas. The world has little awareness of this,” Mahindra tweeted while sharing the thread.

Take a look:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated more than 3,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Oh wow! Me and my guys were planning a trip this morning. Now I think it's a 'Gesture' to go,” posted a Twitter user. “Beautiful clicks,” expressed another. “Incredible India,” shared a third. “India always surprised me,” wrote a fourth.

anand mahindra twitter viral video its viral
