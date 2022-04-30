Morning brief: TMC unveils its Tripura team for state elections in 2023, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Trinamool Congress unveils its Tripura team for state elections next year

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led party Trinamool Congress unveiled its state committee headed by Subal Bhowmik on Friday. Read more

Govt to launch e-commerce network in 100 cities

The government plans to roll out its indigenously developed online e-commerce network for the public in 100 Indian cities by Diwali to provide millions of kirana stores and consumers an alternative to multinational platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Read more

JNU non-veg row: 60 students, staff quizzed, no arrests so far

The Delhi Police have recorded the statements of over 60 people in connection with the clash between two student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on April 10. There have been no arrests in the case so far. Read more

US health body reveals virus that may be causing mystery child hepatitis cases

An outbreak of severe hepatitis in healthy children - that caused liver failure in some kids - might be linked to adenovirus infection, the US health body CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) said in a report published on Friday. Read more

'I was fuming. It was stupid cricket': KL Rahul furious at LSG batters after middle-order collapse against PBKS

The Lucknow Super Giants registered a phenomenal win over the Punjab Kings on Friday night, as they moved to third spot in the points table with six wins in the season so far. Read more

World Asthma Day 2022: Breathing exercises for shortness of breath

World Asthma Day 2022: Asthma, caused by narrow airways and swelling is a breathing disorder faced by many. This further leads to breathing difficulty, coughing, wheezing and many more. Read more

Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani attend GQ event. See pics

A bunch of influential Bollywood actors attended the GQ event on Friday, including those who were named among the ‘30 most influential young indians of 2022’. Read more

