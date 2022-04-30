JNU non-veg row: 60 students, staff quizzed, no arrests so far

The Delhi Police have recorded the statements of over 60 people in connection with the clash between two student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on April 10. There have been no arrests in the case so far.

A senior police officer said that the people whose statements were recorded include a meat vendor who was allegedly shooed away by a group of students, members of both Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left groups, and security guards. “We had written to the university to intimate them, after which we questioned over 60 people,” the officer said.

An investigator said that, as part of the probe, police are analysing video footage obtained from social media. “There were no CCTV cameras at the place of incident, therefore, footage cannot be obtained. However, there is video footage captured by those present at the spot. They have been sent for forensic analysis,” the officer said.

The Delhi Police had registered two first information reports in connection with the clash between two student groups over the Kaveri Hostel mess serving non-vegetarian food on Ram Navmi. At least 20 students sustained injuries during the clash, said police.

DCP (south-west) Manoj C said that one FIR was registered based on a complaint received by members of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU), Students Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), and All India Students Association. “The FIR was registered against unknown ABVP members,” he said. Another set of complaints was received by a group of students who are members of the ABVP. “This FIR has been registered against unknown members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF.”

The IPC sections levelled in both the FIRs are identical - 323 (Causing hurt), 341 (Wrongful confinement), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 509 (Insulting modesty of woman) and 34 (Common intention).