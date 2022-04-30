JNU non-veg row: 60 students, staff quizzed, no arrests so far
The Delhi Police have recorded the statements of over 60 people in connection with the clash between two student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on April 10. There have been no arrests in the case so far.
A senior police officer said that the people whose statements were recorded include a meat vendor who was allegedly shooed away by a group of students, members of both Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left groups, and security guards. “We had written to the university to intimate them, after which we questioned over 60 people,” the officer said.
An investigator said that, as part of the probe, police are analysing video footage obtained from social media. “There were no CCTV cameras at the place of incident, therefore, footage cannot be obtained. However, there is video footage captured by those present at the spot. They have been sent for forensic analysis,” the officer said.
The Delhi Police had registered two first information reports in connection with the clash between two student groups over the Kaveri Hostel mess serving non-vegetarian food on Ram Navmi. At least 20 students sustained injuries during the clash, said police.
DCP (south-west) Manoj C said that one FIR was registered based on a complaint received by members of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU), Students Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), and All India Students Association. “The FIR was registered against unknown ABVP members,” he said. Another set of complaints was received by a group of students who are members of the ABVP. “This FIR has been registered against unknown members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF.”
The IPC sections levelled in both the FIRs are identical - 323 (Causing hurt), 341 (Wrongful confinement), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 509 (Insulting modesty of woman) and 34 (Common intention).
-
No police help, demolition drive halted for second day
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's plan to carry out anti-encroachment drives in Okhla failed to take off on Friday after Delhi Police declined to provide police personnel for assistance and protection for the second consecutive day, saying that most of force was already engaged in law-and-order duty to ensure peaceful Friday prayers. Police also warned that any action in the “extremely sensitive” south-east district during the month of Ramzan may lead to a “major law-and-order problem”.
-
Mehbooba Mufti bats for India-Pakistan dialogue again to resolve Kashmir issue
Amid a spike in terror activities, including the recent Sunjuwan terror attack, the president of the People's Democratic Party and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday again batted for the Indo-Pak dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue. On April 22, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu, two Jaish fidayeens and a CISF officer were killed in an encounter in Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station.
-
DDR against MLA: Payal police station sees three SHOs in three days
Khanna's Payal station house officer sub-inspector Satwinder Singh, who had filed a DDR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura from Payal constituency for misbehaving and threatening, has been transferred to the Police Lines. Sub-inspector Gurpartap Singh, who had replaced Satwinder, has also been transferred within 24 hours of his joining. Now, sub-inspector Amrik Singh has been posted to the Payal police station as SHO on Friday.
-
Thousands offer prayers on Jumat-ul-Vida at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar
A biggest congregation in Kashmir on Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, was held at Hazratbal Dargah where thousands offered prayers amid tight security arrangements. National Confrence president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah also offered prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. On the occasion prayers were held for the peace in Valley. Big religious gatherings were also held at mosques across Kashmir.
-
Ludhiana: Jagraon Bridge comes under rodent attack, again
A portion of footpath along the approach road of Jagraon Bridge has caved in after rodents excavated the soil beneath, making it hollow. The damage has been reported on the approach road leading to railway station from Vishwakarma Chowk. Social activist Gurpal Grewal, who posted a video on social networking platforms on Thursday evening, however, slammed the authorities for failing to keep a check on the rodent menace. A portion of the approach road from Vishwakarma Chowk had also caved in August last year.
