Morning brief: Tributes pour in on Shaheed Diwas and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are ideas': Tributes pour in on Shaheed Diwas

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tributes for Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar have started pouring in as India observes the death anniversary of the iconic freedom fighters. Read more

‘Even if Mariupol falls…’: UN chief Antonio Guterres on besieged Ukrainian city

The Ukrainian people are enduring a ‘living hell,’ United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has said, taking particular note of the situation in the seaport city of Mariupol. Read more

World number one Ashleigh Barty retires from tennis aged 25

Barty said in an emotional video posted Wednesday on social media: “I wasn’t quite sure of how I was gonna do this . . . it’s hard to say … I’m so happy and I’m so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right.” Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Kangana Ranaut revealed who her ideal life partner was: 'Only a stupid girl would reject...'

Actor Kangana Ranaut's love for the armed forces is no secret. She has always been vocal in her support and admiration for India's men in uniform. Read more

A snippet of Kriti Sanon's Pilates diaries. Watch how she uses 'patience, stability and balance'

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Bachchhan Paandey. The actor plays the role of a budding director Myra Devekar in the film. Read more

Two Pakistan Air Force Pilots perish in Peshawar crash; 6th incident in 8 months

Two Pakistan Air Force pilots were killed near Peshawar after their aircraft crashed. Both pilots were on a routine training mission in their trainer aircraft, as per Dawn report. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}