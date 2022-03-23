When Kangana Ranaut revealed who her ideal life partner was: 'Only a stupid girl would reject...'

Actor Kangana Ranaut's love for the armed forces is no secret. She has always been vocal in her support and admiration for India's men in uniform. But her love for army an armymen is so strong that the actor had once revealed she considered a man in uniform her 'ideal life partner'. On her birthday, we take a look at this interesting episode when addressing several paramilitary personnel, Kangana talked about her admiration for army men. (Also read: Kangana watches The Kashmir Files, says ‘Bollywood ke paap dho diye')

In 2017, Kangana had visited the Border Security Force's Frontier Headquarters in Jammu to promote her film Rangoon. There, speaking to the BSF personnel, Kangana had revealed why she thought a fauji (man in uniform) would be the perfect life partner for her.

According to The Times of India, when the BSF jawans told her women didn't want to marry men from the armed forces, Kangana laughed and said, “Koi bewakoof hi ladki hogi jo fauji ko reject karegi (Only a stupid girl would reject a man in uniform). I, for one, find men in uniform very attractive and full of integrity.” The actor also joked that she might be able to find her 'ideal jeevansaathi (life partner) among the jawans. When someone asked her for what she looked for in a life partner, she said, “Who knows, I might find him here today!”

Rangoon was a period war film, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. In the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial, Kangana played an actor named Julia who performed at army camps during World War II. Kangana said that she had wanted to visit a military camp as an actor ever since she had heard about the concept from her grandfather - a military man himself. She said, "My grandfather, a retired Colonel, used to tell us stories about Meena Kumari and Nargis ji visiting his camps. It used to be a common practice at one point. I wanted to do that. If we are promoting a film about men fighting on the border, then why not go to those people only."

Kangana was last seen on screen in last year's political biopic Thalaivii, which was inpsired by the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. She will be next seen in the action thriller Dhaakad. The actor is currently hosting the reality web series Lock Upp. The captivity-based show streams all days on Alt Balaji and MX Player with Kangana's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends.

