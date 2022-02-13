Morning brief: US says no change in Ukraine dynamics after Biden-Putin call, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Biden-Putin call ‘substantive’, but no change in dynamics: US

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a “professional and substantive” phone conversation on Saturday, but there has been no change in the fundamental dynamics of Russian escalation along Ukraine’s borders and there remains a possibility of Russian invasion, according to a senior US administration official. Read more…

Hijab mentioned 7 times in Quran; not essential to Islam: Kerala Governor

Amid the raging hijab row in Karnataka, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the headscarf is not a part of Islam as a turban is of Sikhism. The governor said hijab is mentioned seven times in Quran, but not in the connection of women's dress code. Read more…

Dense fog, rainfall predicted in these states as mercury rises gradually

Dense fog conditions during night and morning hours are very likely to prevail in isolated places over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Images shared by news agency ANI showed Saharanpur city engulfed in dense fog, resulting in low visibility on Sunday morning. Read more…

Gehraiyaan isn't what anyone expected: A deep dive into Shakun Batra's fragile romantic drama

Gehraiyaan was, for me, a difficult film to reckon with. Like its characters, the film makes decisions and goes places that aren’t always easy to agree with and buy into, let alone understand. I'm still processing much of it. Read more…

'CSK might buy him but it won't be same': Harbhajan picks 35-year-old star going unsold as 'sad sight of IPL'

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday reflected back on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, which saw veteran batter Suresh Raina going unsold. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Harbhajan felt it “was a sad sight of the IPL”. Read more…

Deepika Padukone does Boat Pose with her yoga trainer on Gehraiyaan sets in fun video: Making Alisha come alive

Actor Deepika Padukone's yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani, shared a glimpse of how the star prepared for her character Alisha in her recently-released film Gehraiyaan, and it will serve you some much-needed weekend motivation. Anshuka posted a snippet that shows Deepika and her doing yoga early in the morning. They nailed a body-balancing asana and impressed us too. Read more…

