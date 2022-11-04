Morning brief: What the latest email to Twitter staff says on layoffs, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Twitter says layoffs to begin today

Twitter said it will start laying off employees on Friday, as the new billionaire owner Elon Musk moves quickly after his big takeover to make the messaging platform financially sound. Read more…

Delhi air quality continues to worsen. Stringent anti-pollution curbs likely

The air pollution in Delhi-NCR continues to worsen amid unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and rising farm fire incidents. As a thick layer of haze covered the Delhi sky on Friday morning, the national capital reeled under 'severe plus' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 472. At 7am, the AQI near ITI Jahangirpuri was at 550, 562 in Noida (UP), 539 in Gurugram (Haryana) and 563 near Delhi University. Read more…

Pakistan's win vs South Africa two-edged sword for India: Semi-final qualification scenario for four teams in Group 2

Staring at the exit door in their must-win encounter against South Africa on Thursday, Babar Azam-led Pakistan eventually lived to fight another day to revive their ICC World T20 2022 campaign with an impressive win over the Proteas at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Read more…

Rekha looks at Janhvi Kapoor in awe at Mili screening, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday also join her. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor smiled wide at the screening of her film Mili on Thursday as she was joined by none other than veteran actor Rekha at the venue. She was showered with a lot of love by Rekha and a video suggests she also praised her saree. Janhvi's actor friends Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday also attended the film screening. Read more…

Glam sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's day out together with 'pose, makeup, shop, repeat'

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor has a day together and they ended up doing all that they love – from shopping together to posing for pictures, to doing their own makeup standing beside each other. Read more…