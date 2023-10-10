Morning briefing: 2 terrorists killed in Shopian; Israel fest survivor recalls horror; all latest news

Two Lashkhar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed on Tuesday during an encounter with security forces in the Alshipora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the encounter broke out after security forces launched a counter-terrorism operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists. Reportedly, the slain terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq, alias Abrar - who was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma in February. Dig deeper Soldiers during a cordon and search operation against terrorists in Shopian district

Days after the deadly Hamas militant attack on a music festival (rave) in Israel, a survivor - Sahar Ben Sela - recounted the horror as he is recovering at a hospital in the aftermath of the attack. Describing the moment the militants opened fire, Sahar said, “They (Hamas militants) stopped the music, we were told that there were emergency sirens and after a few minutes, the producers of the party screamed there are terrorists,” as quoted by Israeli media Channel 12. He added that he, along with 10 other friends escaped and were led to a concrete bomb shelter by a policeman. Dig deeper

India news

Global matters

Entertainment focus

Singer Hariharan's son Karan Haricharan speaks to Hindustan Times about his upcoming film ‘Pyaar Hai Toh Hai’ in which he is playing a 21-year-old introverted boy who is in love with his best friend. The story is said to be about unconditional love. The film, helmed by Pradeep R.K. Chaudhary is set to release on October 20. Karan also shared several insights from his life about being called ‘not good looking’, his weight loss journey, and his father's support. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone's latest campaign photoshoot for Louis Vuitton has garnered love from her husband Ranveer Singh with several heart-eye and heart emojis under the photos on Instagram. The actor's pictures show her posing while carrying the new Louis Vuitton handbag, with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Deepika can be seen donning a black midi dress and a denim jacket. She accessorised the ensemble with a light tan-coloured slim belt worn on the waist, a black and white GO-14 LV bag with a gold logo embellishment, strappy black stilettos with killer high heels, and chunky black and white bracelets. Dig deeper

Sports goings

On Sunday, just two overs into the Indian innings, haunting memories of Old Trafford, Champions Trophy 2017 and the T20 World Cup 2021 came surging back. However, against Australia, things were poised to take a different turn when KL Rahul joined Virat Kohli. After keeping wicket for 50 overs in the sweltering heat of Chennai, in 45 minutes, KL Rahul had to put on a different pair of gloves and pads, entrusted with the responsibility of reviving India's innings with the chase master. And as it turned out, he out-batted Kohli to hand India a famous win. Dig deeper

