FBI assures no direct threat to US amid Israel-Hamas war: ‘We will not hesitate to…’

ByHT News Desk
Oct 10, 2023 07:36 AM IST

The FBI said it is actively working to locate and identify impacted Americans in Hamas attacks.

In the wake of escalating violence stemming from Hamas attacks in Israel, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a statement Tuesday assuring the American public that while there is no specific and credible intelligence indicating a direct threat to the United States, the agency is closely monitoring unfolding events and stands ready to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.(AP)
"We are closely monitoring unfolding events and will share relevant information with our state, local, federal, and international law enforcement, intelligence, and homeland security partners to ensure they are prepared for any impacts to public safety. We will not hesitate to adjust our security posture, as appropriate, to protect the American people," the US federal law enforcement agency said.

Netanyahu says Gaza siege ‘just started’ after Hamas threatens hostage executions

The agency also highlighted its coordination efforts with partners both within the United States and abroad. "We are closely coordinating with our counterparts in the region as well as other international partners," the statement continued.

The agency further stated that its Legal Attache' office in Israel is actively working with partners on the ground to locate and identify any impacted Americans.

“Reports of deceased, injured, or missing Americans are being treated with the utmost urgency and aggressively investigated,” it added.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel that combined a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip and infiltration using motorised hang gliders. Israel lanched retaliatory airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and formally declared war on Sunday as hundreds were killed on both sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel's fierce offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has “only started.”

Delivering the pronouncement in a nationally televised address, Netanyahu said, “We have only started striking Hamas. What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

    HT News Desk

