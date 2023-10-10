‘Vaccine War’ exposes conspiracies against India: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged people to watch the Hindi movie 'The Vaccine War', saying it "exposes conspiracies against India", celebrates Indian scientific achievements and elevates India's global stature. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie, which was released theatrically on September 28, is inspired by the work of Indian scientists on the development of an affordable Covid vaccine.

“A new film has come - The Vaccine War, which showcases India's outstanding scientific achievements on the global stage. This film is dedicated to exposing the conspiracies against India, highlighting the groundbreaking research conducted by Indian scientists, and fostering greater recognition of India on the global map,” Adityanath said while addressing an event in Unnao.

At the function, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹804 crore and unveiled the statue of freedom fighter Raja Rao Rambaksh Singh, an official statement said.

“Some individuals are pursuing their agendas and it's crucial to comprehend their motives and expose their actions before the world,” Adityanath said praising 'The Vaccine War' as an "excellent initiative" in this regard and calling for public support for the cause.

He emphasised the importance of understanding the conspiracies being hatched against India and Indian values. He also encouraged every student and young person to watch the movie and take pride in India's scientific achievements, the official release said.

“During the pandemic, the fight wasn't an individual's battle. With the Prime Minister leading like a captain, certain individuals tried to weaken this fight through false propaganda. 'Vaccine War' sheds light on these conspiracies against the country and reveals the faces behind the relentless attempts to undermine the nation,” the chief minister added.

He also shed light on the country's significant achievements during the Covid pandemic, including the distribution of free ration to 80 crore people and the distribution of 220 crore free vaccines, the statement said.

During his address, Adityanath emphasised the significance of Unnao, not just as a religious and spiritual hub, but also as a place where renowned saints have shaped its legacy through their birth and work, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the makers of 'The Vaccine War', saying the movie has made every Indian feel proud.