Morning briefing: AAP's protest at BJP HQ, Pawar on Fadnavis' President's rule claim; all the latest news

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will protest outside the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Thursday against the arrest of its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi liquor policy case. Sanjay Singh was arrested after raids at his Delhi residence followed by hours-long questioning concerning a money laundering case linked with Delhi excise policy. The arrest triggered a political firestorm, with Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This shows Modi ji’s nervousness. They will arrest many more opposition leaders before the elections,” Kejriwal said on X. Speaking to reporters after visiting Singh's residence in the evening, Kejriwal asserted that the AAP is "a hardcore honest party". "They arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a strong voice against the corruption of Modiji. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is corrupt from head to toe. I think he is the most corrupt prime minister in independent India," Kejriwal said. Dig deeper

More news on Sanjay Singh's arrest: ‘Path of honesty is difficult’: Kejriwal after meeting Sanjay Singh's family Dig deeper

‘They didn’t find any base…arrested him': Sanjay Singh's father on MP's arrest Dig deeper

New Delhi, Oct 04 (ANI): Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media after meeting family members of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Sanjay Singh has been arrested by ED in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made a startling assertion on Wednesday, claiming that Sharad Pawar had given consent for the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra back in 2019. In response, Sharad Pawar countered, saying that the BJP, which held power at the centre, had imposed President's Rule in 2019 due to a deadlock in government formation. He said, “If they decide to impose President’s Rule, why should we say no? They have the numbers, why would they listen to me.” Both Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar were present at the India Today Mumbai conclave. Fadnavis further alleged that Sharad Pawar had discussed potential collaborations with Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress to establish the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.“When President's Rule is imposed, every party is asked whether they would stake claim to form the government. NCP said ‘no’, and that letter was drafted in front of me. Sharad Pawar said he wanted some time to assess public mood and consented to President's Rule,” Fadnavis said. Dig deeper

More news on Maharashtra politics: Ajit Pawar frets over curbs, delays, skips cabinet and crucial Delhi meet Dig deeper

On the lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rohit Pawar to undertake march to connect with youth Dig deeper

China seeks to gain control over Pakistani media: US State Department report Dig deeper

Stalin writes to PM, seeks suspension of new NMC guidelines Dig deeper

Why Aam Aadmi Party not an accused in excise case: Supreme Court asks ED Dig deeper

Rahul Gandhi's call for 'jitni abadi, utna haq' will kill India, warns Rijiju Dig deeper

A series of events set in motion in July of the previous year, when Stability AI's Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, and OpenAI's Dall-E text-to-image models became accessible for users to experiment with, continues to gain momentum without signs of slowing down. Several months later, OpenAI's release of the large language model (LLM) chatbot ChatGPT sparked a competitive surge in conversation AI, involving major players like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon vying for a response. As we analyze the state of generative artificial intelligence (AI) one year later, a clear theme emerges. AI tools for image generation have made significant advancements, extending their capabilities far beyond image creation. Dig deeper

Commander, one of President Joe Biden’s German shepherds, has been caught on camera biting a White House staffer last month. This is the 12th time that the first dog has shown aggression towards people in the past year, contradicting the anonymous claims from the administration that he only bites Secret Service agents. The incident happened on Sept. 13, when White House grounds superintendent Dale Haney, 71, was playing with Commander. A tourist captured an image of Commander biting Haney's arm and subsequently shared it with DailyMail.com, which then published it on Wednesday. Haney has been seen walking Commander in the past. This was not the only biting incident involving Commander in September. CNN reported last week Commander had also bitten a Secret Service agent on September 25th. Dig deeper

Actor Aamir Khan made a public appearance in Mumbai to celebrate Avinash Govariker's birthday. Numerous photos and videos of the actor surfaced online. In a video posted by a paparazzo Instagram account, Aamir alighted from his car outside a restaurant, wearing a striped white and blue short kurta with dark blue pyjamas, showcasing a new wavy hairstyle with a middle parting and sporting glasses. Aamir greeted and interacted with his fans who were gathered outside the restaurant and even posed briefly for the paparazzi before entering the venue. Aamir's latest film, "Laal Singh Chaddha," featuring Kareena Kapoor, didn't perform well at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has announced the release date of Aamir's next film, scheduled for Christmas 2024. Interestingly, this release date will coincide with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's film, “Welcome To The Jungle”. Dig deeper

Vaani Kapoor is undeniably a fashion icon. This actress consistently impresses with glimpses into her fashion journey on her Instagram profile. She effortlessly masters various fashion styles, whether it's nailing casual looks, showcasing the art of dressing in power suits for a formal occasion, or exuding ethereal charm in traditional attire. Vaani effortlessly pulls off each look, and she doesn't stop at that. She's our go-to guide on how to rock swimsuits, including bikinis and monokinis, for those perfect summer getaways. Vaani's fashion philosophy is straightforward yet impactful. She prioritises chic and stylish outfits, all the while making sure that comfort is never compromised. With each outfit, Vaani manages to make fashion enthusiasts take notes on how to achieve that perfect look. Dig deeper

Four days since that spectacular achievement in Hangzhou in the ongoing 2023 Asian Games. Yet, Rutuja Bhosale may not have had the time to fully grasp the magnitude of her gold medal triumph in mixed-doubles tennis, which she won alongside the legendary Rohan Bopanna. Fresh from the events in China, where India has already made history with its best-ever performance in the Asiad, the 27-year-old was rather upbeat in talking through her fabulous campaign. On her first off day since returning from Hangzhou on Monday, which included a grand welcome at the airport followed by being felicitated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Rutuja opted to relive the journey as she touched upon her 'shocking' pair-up with Bopanna, the bond they eventually developed and the grand finale, where the two registered a stellar come-from-behind win to take down Chinese Taipei's Tsung-Hao Huang and En-Shuo Liang 2-6, 6-3, 10-4. Dig deeper

