Morning briefing: Access road carved for tunnel rescue; Dubai-based businessman booked by ED; all latest news

Efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi entered the second week with limited progress. Rescuers adopted a five-pronged approach, including carving a mountaintop track to reach the tunnel's top for vertical hole drilling. Two "lifelines" were being pushed through debris—one horizontally and another vertically—to provide food and explore rescue options. Various agencies, including ONGC and Rail Vikas Nigam, were engaged in the operation. Challenges, such as difficult terrain and soil variability, caused delays. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed hope for a successful rescue in 2-3 days if drilling resumes. Operations temporarily paused due to machine issues and safety concerns. Dig deeper

The under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway, days after a portion of the tunnel collapsed trapping several workers inside, in Uttarkashi district, on Sunday. (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money-laundering case against Dubai-based businessman Vinod Khute and associates, following a ₹100 crore cheating case filed by Pune police. Khute, allegedly the mastermind, is accused of diverting funds abroad via hawala channels through investment schemes promising 2-3% monthly returns. The ED's FEMA probe found Khute involved in illegal trades, crypto exchange, and forex trading through Kana Capital Limited, with proceeds sent overseas via hawala. Searches led to seizures of ₹3.14 crore in cash and ₹28.60 crore in frozen bank balances. The ED plans to provisionally attach these assets in the money-laundering investigation. Dig deeper

Woman's body found in suitcase near Mumbai metro construction site Dig deeper

Over 30 fishing boats gutted in massive fire at Visakhapatnam harbour Dig deeper

Jammu and Kashmir DGP says security forces will devise plans to stop the youth from being recruited by terrorist organisations. Dig deeper

Central Railway employees thrilled with new flexible work schedule Dig deeper

Argentina elects right-wing libertarian Javier Milei as its new President, rolling the dice on an outsider with radical views Dig deeper

Medics evacuate 31 premature babies from Gaza hospital amid war Dig deeper

The electoral landscape of Rajasthan looks more grey than black and white amid rival claims of victory. And with far too many boots on the ground, the terrain isn’t suited to spot leading racers. Thickening the haze is the voters’ ambivalence. Only the core supporters of the BJP and the Congress are vocal, not the floating mass bedazzled by or cynical about freebies received or promised by the principal adversaries. On paper, there are 58 parties in the impending contest. Most of them are poll-time pop-ups destined to perish after the November 25 vote. There are as many rebels born of the BJP’s womb as of the Congress’s. Their damage potential is greater than the seasonal political crop. Dig deeper

It may not have been a 5/3 type of collapse, but a capitulation of sorts nonetheless. As the entire nation plunges into disappointment, heartbreak, somberness and collective grief following India's defeat in the final of the World Cup, scribes, including yours truly, will dwell on the reasons behind this outcome. Was it the toss? Conditions? Dew? Rohit Sharma's shot? Virat Kohli's dismissal? Or KL Rahul's? No, the answer is primarily two numbers. Only four boundaries were scored in the final 40 overs of India's innings. And frankly, that right there marked the biggest point of no return. Read more…

Kareena Kapoor may not be heading ‘bus pakad ke’ Hollywood, as she reiterated recently on Koffee with Karan Season 8. But the actor is surely experimenting with language, format and genre as she goes along. Besides Rohit Shetty's tentpole cop drama Singham Again and a heist comedy in The Crew, Kareena will also be seen as a detective in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. Filmed 80% in English and 20% in Hindi, the film inspired by Mare of Easttown, was recently screened at the BFI London Film Festival and the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. In an exclusive interview, Kareena discusses this shift in her career, lending her voice to the titular character of Audible show Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow, and if she's ready to dive into the spy and cop universe. Dig deeper

