In anticipation of the Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir Police initiated a campaign to combat the alleged misuse of social media. Over the past two days, they have booked five individuals for either posting 'hateful content' or spreading rumours. The police targeted an alleged rumour-monger in Baramulla district and took legal action against two individuals each in Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir. Dig deeper.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the final stages of selecting chief ministers for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Central observers from the party are expected to arrive in the two states on Monday to oversee the selection process for the leaders of legislative parties. The deliberations within the BJP seem to be reaching a conclusion in the decision-making process. Dig deeper.

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar criticized Cricket South Africa (CSA) after the series opener between Team India and the Proteas was called off due to persistent rains in Durban. Despite Team India's impressive 4-1 win over Australia, the first match of their multi-format tour to South Africa at Kingsmead Stadium was abandoned without a ball being bowled, raising concerns about the tour's success and its potential impact on CSA's financial situation. Dig deeper.

Suhana Khan faced a dual challenge in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" by portraying Veronica Lodge, a character that mirrors her real-life background as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. While Suhana easily fits into the role of a sincere yet spoilt daughter of a wealthy businessman, she also had to navigate the scrutiny and criticism associated with being a celebrity child in an era where nepotism is a contentious issue. Balancing both her identity as an actor and the character she played presented a unique challenge for Suhana. Dig deeper.

Katrina Kaif, known for her girl-next-door fashion, has consistently won hearts with breezy cotton dresses and comfy denim and tee combinations. As winter arrives, she continues to impress with effortlessly stylish and easily replicable winter outfits. In her latest airport look, Katrina demonstrated how to effectively layer clothes for colder weather, providing fashion inspiration for her followers. Dig deeper.

