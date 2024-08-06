Morning briefing: Bangladesh Nobel laureate reacts to Hasina's exit; buzz over Jagan Reddy's political tilt and more

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus called Bangladesh a “free country” after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid violent protests demanding her resignation. Yunus, who faced over 190 charges under Hasina's government, accused her of acting like a dictator and damaging her father’s legacy. He was convicted of embezzling $2 million from a workers welfare fund. Yunus attributed the protests' violence to public anger which could not be expressed through rigged elections. He expressed hope for future leadership by the youth and emphasized adherence to democratic principles. Yunus also accepted a proposal to be chief advisor for an interim government. Dig Deeper Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner and Founder of Grameen Bank,(AP)

The YSR Congress Party, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, remains undecided on whether to support the NDA or the INDIA bloc. Despite receiving solidarity from some INDIA bloc parties during his protest in Delhi, Jagan’s party is speculated to be leaning towards the NDA due to recent meetings between YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Jagan, who previously maintained good relations with the BJP, is reportedly upset with the BJP’s alliance with his rival TDP. The NDA’s landslide victory in the recent elections left YSRCP marginalized. Dig Deeper

India News

Global matters

Business

Sports

It's time for India to rally behind its biggest medal hope at the Paris Olympics. World champion Neeraj Chopra will launch his bid for a second successive Olympic gold at the monumental Stade de France as the javelin superstar defends his crown in the men's event of the Summer Games on Tuesday. The reigning world champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist will kickstart his Paris campaign with the qualification round on Day 11 of the Summer Games. Dig Deeper

Gautam Gambhir seems to be staring at his first series loss as the head coach of the Indian men's team after Sri Lanka pushed them into a do-or-die situation in the ongoing three-match ODI contest. After the Lankan spinners forced a tie in the first ODI, the home team stunned the visitors by 32 runs in the second. The win helped Sri Lanka to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series, thus pushing India into a do-or-die situation. Despite a rule, the Super Over was shockingly omitted from the first ODI and the match officials involved are yet to make an official statement on last week's game. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed has found a strong fan base in India following her show, Zindagi Gulzar Hai alongside Fawad Khan, and feels people from India are her “long lost siblings”. However, she has not yet got a chance to come to the country and work. In an interview with us, she expressed hope that exchange of talent between the countries will resume soon. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Shraddha Kapoor is absolutely slaying the style game during the Stree 2 promotions, and we are totally hooked. With a series of red ensembles, she's turning heads and providing us with stunning ethnic fashion inspiration. Recently, she appeared on India's Best Dancer Season 4 to promote her movie, wearing a mesmerising Ajrakh saree that radiates sheer elegance. Dig Deeper

