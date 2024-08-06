Gifts given to Presidents go under the hammer

A shell craft painting of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, an 18kg replica of the Hoyaleshwara Temple and a model of the oldest working steam locomotive are among the 250 gifts received by four former presidents and President Droupadi Murmu that went up for auction on Monday, with the proceeds earmarked for children in need. Shell craft painting of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The items, previously owned by presidents Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind, apart from gifts presented to President Murmu, have been categorized into Traditional Art and Painting, Divine Art, Models, and Mementos, with prices ranging from ₹2,700 to ₹4,02,500.

The most expensive item up for auction is the shell craft painting of Bose. Weighing over 14kg and presented to President Murmu, the painting commemorates Bose hoisting the Tricolour in Port Blair, the gift’s description read. It has a starting price of ₹4.02 lakh.

Other items include an 18kg replica of the Hoyaleshwara Temple presented to Murmu by Vice Admiral RB Pandit, a 15kg model of six ships and submarines presented to her by the Andaman Nicobar Command and a silver coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of East Bengal Club.

Interest on the first day centered on a replica of the Sarnath Ashoka Pillar, with a starting price of ₹3,500, given to President Kovind. Another item attracting attention is the Bust of Adi Yogi statue, priced at ₹4,000.

The model of Fairy Queen Rail Engine presented to President Kalam, priced at ₹4,500, has also attracted interest.

The bidding, which started on Monday, is open till August 26. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to help children in need, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

The e-auction portal was launched by President Murmu on July 25 on the completion of two years of her presidency.

The gift items up for auction will be available for public viewing at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.