Morning briefing: Canada defence minister on ties with India, PM Modi's mega rally in MP today, and all the latest news

Canada's defence minister Bill Blair on Sunday termed the ties with India as “important” even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for the Indian government's cooperation, after his explosive allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. While Blair didn't say whether the Canadian government’s Indo-Pacific strategy could be reassessed in light of escalated diplomatic tensions between the two nations, he suggested Canada will continue to pursue those partnerships while the investigation into allegations continues. Dig deeper

More on India-Canada row: Khalistani terror cells thrive in Canada: Indian intel shows alarming connections

Members of United Hindu Front organisation hold banners depicting Justin Trudeau Canada's Prime Minister (L) and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a lawyer believed to be based in Canada designated as a Khalistani terrorist by the Indian authorities during a rally along a street in New Delhi on Sunday.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday to address a mega congregation of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers. Several schools will remain closed as various routes have been regulated by the Bhopal Police for Modi's arrival. The ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the formal culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state. The event is a part of the BJP's launch of a series of five yatras earlier this month. Dig deeper

More on MP election: INDIA bloc considering electoral alliance for Madhya Pradesh polls; AAP wary

The Latest News

Around 400 additional personnel of the BSF and CRPF were airlifted to Manipur in the past three days amid as the state strives to restore complete normalcy Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian has responded to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegation on Nijjar killing seeking evidence, offering to cooperate in the investigation, and briefing its key allies Dig deeper

India News

A Dalit woman was allegedly assaulted, stripped and forced to drink urine because she failed to pay ₹1,500 interest on a ₹9,000 loan, in Bihar Dig deeper

After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the ISRO is developing expertise in missions that would be capable of returning samples to Earth Dig deeper

Amid strains in ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will hold a key meeting today Dig deeper

Global Matters

Striking Hollywood screenwriters reached a tentative new labor agreement with studios including Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A renowned Pakistani journalist and political commentator Imran Riaz Khan, missing since police crackdown on ex-PM Imran Khan in May, returned home Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil created history as the trio smashed a world record in men's 10m Air Rifle team event to win the country's first gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. With an overall point tally of 1893.7, India shattered China's feat of 1893.3 points accomplished at the World Championships in Baku earlier this year. This is India's third medal in shooting at the 19th edition of the Asian Games after the women's 10m air rifle team, comprising Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita bagged the silver medal while Ramita finished third in women's 10m air rifle. Overall, India have clinched seven medals - one gold and three apiece of silver and bronze. Four of those medal came in rowing. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are set to reunite on screen as lead actors in the film Tiger Vs Pathaan in future. But before that, the two came together at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's home to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. They also posed together with the CM for pictures. Several other celebrities from the film industry visited the CM's residence for the Ganpati darshan. Shah Rukh Khan was in a blue kurta and white pathani salwar while Salman was in a maroon kurta and black pyjama. The latter sported a cropped hairstyle and also had a yellow stole around his shoulders which was offered to him at the CM's house. Salman was joined by his sister Aprita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Infertility and menopausal symptoms are related in a fascinating line of research that has attracted focus recently where according to several studies, women who struggle with infertility may be more likely to later have specific menopausal symptoms. According to a research done on almost 700 women that was published on August 1 in the journal of The Menopause Society, infertility may have an impact on women's health later in life, including the severity of their menopause symptoms and depressive mood, irritability and sleep issues were among the categories of individual symptoms that had higher reporting or severity among women experiencing infertility. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the evening!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON