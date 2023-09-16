Morning briefing: CWC meeting in Hyderabad, Australia's help sought for tackling Nipah; all the latest news

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is holding its first meeting in Hyderabad, generating excitement among Telangana's party leaders and cadre as the state gears up for elections in three months. Prominent leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have gathered to strategize for the upcoming state assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal expressed optimism about the CWC meeting's potential to bring about political change in Telangana and challenge the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao. The party plans to unveil its election agenda and six guarantees for Telangana during a "Vijaya Bheri" rally on September 17, coinciding with Telangana National Integration Day. Congress leaders aim to build momentum from these events and campaign extensively across the state with their guarantees, hoping to secure a significant number of seats in the upcoming elections. Dig deeper

More news on Congress Working Committee: OBC leader to youth Congress’s ex-president: The new faces in CWC

Hoardings with the images of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge seen on the side of a road, in Hyderabad on Friday.(ANI)

India is in the process of procuring at least 20 doses of monoclonal antibody from Australia to treat patients infected with the Nipah virus, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Rajiv Bahl. India already has about 20 doses of the antibody in stock, obtained from the University of Queensland, Australia, in 2018 during a previous Nipah outbreak. While the monoclonal antibody has shown promise in early safety trials, it has not undergone efficacy trials and can only be administered on a compassionate use basis, particularly when there are no established treatments for Nipah infections. The decision to use it will be at the discretion of the Kerala government and medical professionals. Dig deeper

More news on Nipah virus: Educational institutions to remain shut till September 24 in Kerala's Kozhikode

The Latest News

Siddaramaiah hits back at Nadda over 'bullying media' remarks, cites attacks on journalists and India's ranking on Press Freedom Index Dig deeper

Congress deputy CM TS Singhdeo's 'no bias' praise for PM Modi at govt event, calls it ‘hospitality’ Dig deeper

India News

CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud says Supreme Court assessed top 50 judges who would be considered for future appointments Dig Deeper

Siddaramaiah directs Karnataka police to proactively initiate legal proceedings against those indulging in misinformation, hate speech, and moral policing Dig deeper

Global Matters

Indian Consulate condemns assault on Sikh student in Canada, calls for action against perpetrators Dig deeper

GOP-led House opens inquiry into Biden: Take a look at notable impeachments in US history

Good Read

India faces recurring cycles of surplus and scarcity in tomatoes, onions, and potatoes (TOP), resulting in post-harvest losses of up to 11% and a 3% reduction in potential farm GDP. Price fluctuations in these items lead to inflation, impacting consumers and prompting farmers to dump their produce. The restrictive food policies, including stock-holding limits, hinder investment in storage infrastructure. Some believe the now-repealed farm laws could have attracted investments in post-harvest infrastructure, while others argue they might have led to monopolies. Market inefficiencies in APMC mandis also contribute to losses. Investments in storage and cold chains are crucial to stabilize prices in perishables. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

In the final Asia Cup 2023 Super Four game, India and Bangladesh made several changes to their playing XI, with India resting key players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. Despite the match's inconsequential nature regarding the tournament final, both teams engaged in a competitive contest. Bangladesh's disciplined bowling, especially their spinners, dominated proceedings. Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Shubman Gill performed well with the bat, but India, expected to win with Gill or Axar Patel, were shocked by Bangladesh, suffering their first defeat in the tournament by six runs. India's decision to make multiple changes was defended by captain Rohit Sharma, citing the need to prepare for the ODI World Cup, despite the loss. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan shared insights about working with director Atlee in the movie "Jawan." He mentioned how Atlee would differentiate between 'mass' and 'class' shots, emphasizing the need to please the director and make the team happy. Shah Rukh expressed his satisfaction with his 32-year journey in the film industry and his admiration for South Indian cinema. The event, held at Yash Raj Films Studios, was attended by various celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and others. "Jawan," directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, was released on September 7, with cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt, featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone graced a press conference for their recently released film "Jawan" in Mumbai, with their on-stage chemistry and dance performance to the film's song "Chaleya" captivating fans. The duo's sartorial choices also earned admiration, both opting for monochrome ensembles. Deepika looked stunning in a black-and-white saree from Sabyasachi's label, while Shah Rukh exuded elegance in a black suit from Masculine and OS BY OS. His tailored black blazer featured unique details like notch lapels, padded shoulders, and a buckle strap closure. Shah Rukh paired it with matching pants and accessorized with silver bracelets, a watch, and dress shoes. Deepika's white chiffon saree featured black sequin borders, and she paired it with a halter-neck blouse, emerald earrings, and high-heeled pumps. Her makeup and hairstyle complemented the traditional look, completing their stylish appearance at the "Jawan" press conference. Dig deepeMor

