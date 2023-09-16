Reforms needed to fix volatility in prices of tomato, onion and potato

India’s alternating cycles of gluts and shortages of TOP, an official acronym for three highly volatile grocery items – tomato, onion and potato – hurt both consumers and cultivators, lead to up to 11% post-harvest losses, and shave off nearly 3% of potential farm GDP. Yet, experts say it is a solvable problem. Food policies that are less restrictive and more investment friendly can help minimise post-harvest losses by creating the infrastructure needed to store and process perishables, analysts say. (REUTERS)