Reforms needed to fix volatility in prices of tomato, onion and potato

ByZia Haq, New Delhi
Sep 16, 2023 01:59 AM IST

Tomatoes have gone from being pricier (per kg) than petrol (per litre), to being cheaper than packaged water at the wholesale level

India’s alternating cycles of gluts and shortages of TOP, an official acronym for three highly volatile grocery items – tomato, onion and potato – hurt both consumers and cultivators, lead to up to 11% post-harvest losses, and shave off nearly 3% of potential farm GDP. Yet, experts say it is a solvable problem.

Food policies that are less restrictive and more investment friendly can help minimise post-harvest losses by creating the infrastructure needed to store and process perishables, analysts say. (REUTERS)
Food policies that are less restrictive and more investment friendly can help minimise post-harvest losses by creating the infrastructure needed to store and process perishables, analysts say.

    Zia Haq

    Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories.

