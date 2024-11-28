Morning briefing: Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fengal nears; Army to start border tourism in Kargil, and more

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Fengal within 12 hours. It is forecast to move northwestward, skirting Sri Lanka's coast, and cross the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, on the morning of November 30. The cyclone will bring winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph. The IMD added that the depression has remained nearly stationary near Trincomalee and will intensify into a cyclonic storm before making landfall along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts. Dig Deeper A man walks past high tides lashing at Marina Beach as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Fengal(Lakshmi )

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi stated on Wednesday that the Indian Army has successfully shifted the focus in Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism to tourism. Reflecting on the Army's role in integrating over 600 princely states, including Hyderabad and Goa, he highlighted its contribution to national unity. Additionally, General Dwivedi revealed that the Army is now opening historic battlefields, such as Kargil and Galwan, to tourists. The Army Adventure Wing facilitates these trips with security clearance, having approved 42 such initiatives in recent years, allowing visitors to experience the battlefield and honor fallen soldiers. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Devendra Fadnavis to be Maharashtra's next CM? Amit Shah's key meeting with Mahayuti leaders today Dig Deeper

‘Adanis aren’t named in bribery charges’: Senior lawyer Rohatgi Dig Deeper

India News

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today: Check venue, time. Who all are attending? Dig Deeper

Dhanush sues Nayanthara for using ‘infringed content’ in documentary Dig Deeper

Global Matters

US mission in Pakistan issues security alert, advises Americans to avoid Peshawar hotel Dig Deeper

After Trump-Musk bromance, Mark Zuckerberg ‘grateful’ for Mar-a-Lago invitation Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

In his upcoming film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Avinash Tiwary portrays a man caught in the obsession of a cop, a scenario he relates to due to similar experiences with his fans. Tiwary connects with both characters in the film, especially their resilience. He highlights the emotional strength of both the obsessed and the object of obsession, saying, "What really stands out is the resilience of both characters." When asked how he handles such resilience in real life, he simply smiles and says, "You try and not engage. That's all." Tiwary shares these insights in a conversation with Hindustan Times ahead of the film's release. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India's Olympic bronze medalist wrestler, Bajrang Punia, has described his four-year doping suspension as a vindictive action by the government, suggesting it would be lifted if he joined the BJP. Punia claimed that the government’s move was retaliation for his involvement in the long-running protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP politician. He further alleged that the government is seeking revenge for their support of women wrestlers during the protest, pointing out that all relevant agencies are under government control. Punia made these remarks amid ongoing controversy surrounding his suspension. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie on her Instagram stories with Nicki Minaj’s song Feeling Myself (feat. Beyoncé) playing in the background. In the photo, she poses in front of a mirror, wearing an all-black ensemble that draws inspiration from the Y2K aesthetic. Priyanka dons a black tank top and matching track pants, reminiscent of the Juicy Couture track pants trend from the 2000s. Her sleeveless top features shoulder straps, a U neckline, and a midriff-baring hem that highlights her belly piercing. Fans quickly reacted to the stylish and nostalgic look, praising her chic, modern take on a past trend. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

As onion prices soar in Delhi NCR, one man took a creative approach to secure the kitchen essential. A Reddit post shared by the man’s flatmate revealed how he ordered food through Swiggy and requested extra onions from the restaurant, citing inflation. The request, written on the food order receipt, read: "Bhaiyya please send round cit onions bhaiyya please. Onions bhot costly hai, I can't buy, please send onions bhaiyya thoda," accompanied by two sad-face emojis. The humorous plea caught the attention of Reddit users, who were amused by the man’s desperation to beat the rising prices of onions. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the evening)