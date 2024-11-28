Delhi man begs Swiggy restaurant to send extra onions: ‘Bahut costly hai, I can’t buy’

With the price of onions soaring in Delhi NCR, one person decided to get creative in his quest to procure the kitchen essential. A picture shared on Reddit shows how the Delhi man ordered food from Swiggy and begged the restaurant to send extra onions, citing inflation. A Delhi man begged Swiggy to send extra onions with his order(Reddit/@batmaneatspickles)

The picture was shared on Reddit by the Swiggy customer’s flatmate, who was as bemused by his request as dozens of others who came across the post. It shows the printed receipt sent with the food order. While ordering food via Swiggy, the Delhi man made a desperate plea to the restaurant - “Bhaiyya please send round cit onions bhaiyya please. Onions bhot costly hai, I can?t buy, please send onions bhaiyya thoda,” he wrote, adding two sad-face emojis for good measure.

In his request, the customer explained that onions had become so costly that he could not afford to buy them. The picture of the bill was shared on Reddit by the customer’s flatmate, who captioned it, “My flatmate placed the order and I found this on the bill.”

He confirmed that the restaurant actually sent extra onions.

Take a look at the post below:

A kilogram of onions costs anywhere between ₹70 to ₹80 in Delhi NCR currently, a significant leap from its earlier retail price of ₹50 per kg or less. Many Reddit users said they could sympathise with the man who begged for extra onions, while others wondered how he could afford to order food from Swiggy but not buy onions.

The price of onions has touched a five-year high in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Speaking to ANI in early November, a seller at a market in Delhi said, “The price of onions has risen from ₹60 to ₹70 per kilo. We source it from the mandi so the prices we receive from there affect the prices on which we sell it.”