Cyclone Fengal updates: Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu; wind speed likely to reach 70 kmph. Are schools closed today?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into Cyclone Fengal within the next 12 hours as it moves northwestward. It is predicted to cross the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, on the morning of November 30 as a deep depression with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph. Chennai weather live updates: Fishing boats anchored amidst the forecast of heavy rains at Marina beach, along the coast of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai, Tuesday.(PTI)

In its latest update, the IMD said, “Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal ​remained practically stationary during past 6 hours at 2330 hours IST near ​latitude 9.0°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee. To move nearly north-northwestwards, skirting Sri Lanka's coast, and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. To cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around morning of 30th November as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.”

S Kumar, duty officer at the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, told news agency ANI on Wednesday, “The deep depression over south-west Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards during the past few hours... It lies at about 550 km south-southeast of Chennai, 370 km southeast of Karaikal, and 470 km southeast of Puducherry. During the next 12 hours, it is likely to move in the north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm. During the next two days, it is likely to skirt Sri Lanka's coast and reach the coast of Tamil Nadu. Rainfall is expected in the next few days over the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh”

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry rain updates

- Schools and colleges in Puducherry will remain closed on Thursday due to heavy rainfall from the deep depression, which is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm in the coming hours, The Times of India reported quoting union territory's education minister Arumugam Namassivayam.

- The preparedness of various departments to handle the heavy rain and the potential impact of Cyclone Fengal was reviewed. A statement from the Chief Minister's office revealed that Puducherry received 7.5 cm of rainfall, while Karaikal recorded 9.5 cm, in the 24 hours ending at 5 pm on Wednesday.

- Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy instructed officials from Disaster Management, PWD, and municipality to take urgent measures. He emphasized relocating residents of low-lying areas to relief camps. A 24/7 control room has also been set up. The IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Puducherry and Karaikal for the next two days.

- The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai predicted that there would be “light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area" on Thursday. It also forecast “heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.” Additional districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and others, may experience heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

- IndiGo issued an advisory on Wednesday night informing passengers about continued flight disruptions to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem due to adverse weather conditions caused by the deep depression. The airline posted on X, "#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted.”

- IndiGo also encouraged passengers to check flight updates via their website link and advised preparation for smoother travel, adding, "Stay updated on your flight status via https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. It's always better to be prepared to ensure smooth travels."

- The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is coordinating with Tamil Nadu state agencies to protect seafarers as the depression is expected to intensify into a cyclone and move toward the state. The ICG stated that its ships, aircraft, and radar stations have issued warnings for fishing boats to return to harbor. The ICG posted on X, "Deep Depression in the #BayofBengal likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards #Tamilnadu, as per #IMD. @IndiaCoastGuard Region HQs (East) is coordinating with state agencies to ensure seafarers' safety. #ICG Ships, Aircraft & Radar Stations issuing advisories for fishing boats to return to harbour.”

- Intermittent rain continued on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta regions, affecting standing paddy crops. The IMD predicted that the cyclonic storm would weaken upon reaching the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression by the morning of November 30.

- In the Cauvery delta areas, paddy crops over an estimated 2,000 acres were partially or fully submerged in locations such as Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Mayiladuthurai, and Vedaranyam. Farmers provided rough estimates of the damage.

- Extensive areas of salt pans in Nagapattinam (Vedaranyam) and Villupuram (Marakkanam) were flooded due to heavy rain. Rain-related incidents included the collapse of an old house in Tarangampadi and the wall of a Dharga tank at Jambuvanodai in Tiruvarur district. Uprooted trees also damaged nearby electricity poles, leading to power outages, while several localities experienced flooding.