Morning briefing: Israel PM's warning for Gaza public, central teams in flood-hit Sikkim, and all the latest news

Scores of Hamas militants, backed by a barrage of rockets, broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing more than 300 people and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel hit back with airstrikes in Gaza, with its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to “rubble”. Earlier on Saturday, in a televised address, Netanyahu told the stunned nation that “we are at war”, after Hamas had launched its multipronged attack at dawn, half a century after the outbreak of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. Dig deeper

A man stands in front of a damaged shop in Tel Aviv, after it was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The death toll in flash floods in Sikkim jumped to 55 with officials in the Himalayan state confirming 26 bodies were recovered within its territory till Saturday evening while in Bengal, where 27 bodies were fished out of rivers till Friday, two more were found a day later. Bad weather still hampered rescue and several villages and town neighbourhoods lining the Teesta river as it flowed from Chungthang, in north Sikkim, to Teesta Bazar, at the foothills on the Bengal-Sikkim border, remained under neck-deep layers of silt and debris brought in by the flood. The first disaster relief personnel reached the Chungthang village in Mangan district, which was the worst hit, late on Friday after trekking for days. Dig deeper

More on Sikkim floods: Experts warn of Sikkim-like glacial lake outburst in Himachal Pradesh

The Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Age of consent under Pocso Act: Law panel chairman said Saturday that done its work and it was for the government to decide what was to be done Dig deeper

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced that it would approach the Supreme Court on Krishna waters row Dig deeper

India News

The Enforcement Directorate is studying the FIR against NewsClick and its founder to see if an additional case is made out against the news portal. Dig deeper

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's one question during a public event has created an unease of sorts within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dig deeper

Global Matters

Hamas will 'bear the results' of its attack on Saturday that killed at least 250 people, Israel said to UN Security Council Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dalai Lama congratulates Narges Mohammadi on Nobel Peace Prize win Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is well aware of the options Team India possesses to furnish a title-winning playing XI at the grandest stage of them all - the ICC World Cup. Rejected from India's World Cup-winning squad when the Asian giants last hosted the 50-over spectacle, the veteran Indian opener has returned for his third One Day International (ODI) showpiece event as the leader of the Men In Blue. On Sunday, Rohit and Co. will launch India's title bid for a third ODI World Cup crown by crossing swords with Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Speaking to reporters on the eve of India's World Cup opener against the five-time champions, Rohit clarified that in-form Shubman Gill is not ruled out of match No.5 between the two heavyweights. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Taapsee Pannu stepped out for dinner on Saturday night and while returning home had to repeatedly tell the paparazzi to move away from her car. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, a paparazzo posted a clip of Taapsee trying to get inside her car as a few people seemingly blocked the door. In the clip, an irritated Taapsee said, "Please hatt jaiyye, please hatt jaiyye nahi toh bolenge dhakka lag gaya. Hatt jaiyye please, hatt jaiyye, hatt jaiyye, hatt jaiyye. Aaramse bol rahe hai nahi toh bologe dhakka lag gaya. Hatt jao, hatt jao, please hatt jao, please hatt jao, please hatt jao (Please move or else you will say you got pushed. Please move. I'm saying coolly or else you will say you got pushed. Please move)." Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your favourite Bollywood stars often get snapped by the paparazzi during an outing in Mumbai or outside the airport after landing in the bay. Celebrities' stylish and casual-chic looks for these outings serve steal-worthy style statements. Last night, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon were clicked arriving at the Mumbai airport, and Tara Sutaria and Khushi Kapoor were clicked outside a restaurant by the paparazzi. So, we decided to dissect their look for these occasions to help you steal some style ideas to revamp your wardrobe. Check out what these stars wore. Dig deeper

That's all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer at HT Digital. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.