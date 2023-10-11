Morning briefing: Murmurs of unease in Rajasthan BJP, SC on Kochhar’s repeated bail extension; and all the latest news

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 41 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly polls, there has been murmurs of discontent from those who have been denied tickets. The BJP fielded 31 new faces. It has also selected seven MPs for the assembly polls. Many leaders considered close to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje did not find their names in the list and are reportedly upset, according to party leaders. Dig deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Vasundhara Raje at a public meeting,(ANI)

Congress hopes old pension plan may bolster prospects in Rajasthan elections

BJP releases first list for Rajasthan assembly polls, fields 7 MPs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not objecting to the repeated extension of the two-week interim bail granted to former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar in January in connection with an alleged loans-kickbacks case. Chanda Kochhar is being investigated by the CBI as well as the Enforcement Directorate for her alleged role in granting out-of-turn loans worth ₹3,250 crore to the Videocon Group.

Supreme Court orders AIIMS to defer termination of 26-week foetus

Electoral bond pleas to be heard on October 31

The Latest News

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits northwestern Afghanistan, days after tremors killed over 2,000

Railway cop saves passenger who slipped while trying to board moving Vande Bharat

Cauvery row: Annamalai says resolution passed by TN against Karnataka was unilateral

India News

BJP explains sanction for Arundhati Roy's prosecution to counter Chidambaram's 'no tolerance' dig

BJP's Malviya claims Chhattisgarh CM played 'Candy Crush' during Congress meeting: 'He knows that…'

New bench to take up Balaji's bail plea today after Madras HC roster change

Global Matters

Israel-Hamas war: US clarifies Iran link, Biden's 'don't' warning. Top Updates

Russia's Putin blames US for ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis, urges two-State solution

London's Luton airport suspends flights due to huge ablaze in car parking area

Sports Goings

In just two matches, Pakistan have emerged as a serious threat to all nine oppositions and their ambition of winning the World Cup 2023. If their win against Netherlands wasn't emphatic enough, Pakistan took their ruthlessness to a whole new level Tuesday night when they gunned down a target of 345 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad and won the contest by six wickets and with 10 balls to spare.

Entertainment Focus

Actor Amitabh Bachchan clocked his 81st birthday with a sea of his fans outside Jalsa, his Mumbai home, early on Thursday night. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Amitabh stood on a raised platform just near the gate of Jalsa. He looked at his fans, saluted, pointed at a few of them and folded his hands. He was dressed in a pink and blue jacket and blue pants. The actor also smiled and nodded as he waved at his fans.

