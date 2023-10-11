Cauvery row: Annamalai says resolution passed by TN against Karnataka was unilateral

The legislative resolution passed in the Tamil Nadu assembly against the Karnataka government over the Cauvery water dispute was unilateral, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai.(ANI)

"The legislative resolution (passed in the state assembly) was unilateral," Annamalai said while speaking to reporters in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, October 9, 2023, adopted a resolution urging the Union government to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water as per the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority. The resolution has been passed unanimously.

Moving the resolution in the State Legislative Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "In order to protect the livelihood of the Cauvery delta farmers, who are the basis for Tamil Nadu Agriculture this August House unanimously urges the union Government to direct the Karnataka Government to release water to Tamil Nadu as per the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority."

The leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami said that getting water from Karnataka is tough and all parties in the state will have to unite over this issue.

All political parties, except the BJP, welcomed the resolution. The BJP staged a walkout from the House during the proceedings.

Earlier, Karnataka government had cited a severe drought in parts of its state to refuse the supply of water to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on October 5 said that cumulative inflows into the reservoirs in Karnataka's Cauvery basin are decreasing.

Farmers in both states are protesting in the Cauvery water row. The governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a protracted tussle over the sharing of Cauvery waters. The river is seen as a major source of sustenance for the people in the two states.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee ordered Karnataka to ensure the release of 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 till October 15, 2023.

Earlier, Karnataka filed a review petition against the order both in the Supreme Court and in CWMA (Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier expressed his disappointment on the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) which has directed Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 up to October 15, 2023.

Earlier last week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare to delta farmers who were suffering from Kuruvai (paddy) cultivation due to insufficient Cauvery water from Karnataka. Kuruvai cultivation refers to the seasonal cultivation of paddy (rice) during the Kuruvai season in Tamil Nadu.

The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry with respect to their individual water-sharing capacities.

