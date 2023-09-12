Morning briefing: N Korea's Kim Jong Un in Russia, India-Saudi Arabia $100 bln plan; and all the latest news

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin. His armored train is preferred due to his family's history of fearing flying and possibly to show respect to elders. The train is known for its luxury and security features, with 21 bulletproof carriages, plush leather sofas, and gourmet dining. Security agents sweep stations for potential threats, and logistics support includes air force transport planes and helicopters. The summit's main topic is bilateral relations, with both countries denying previous US accusations of arms deals but expressing a commitment to strengthen defense ties. Dig Deeper

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a private train as he departs Pyongyang, North Korea, to visit Russia. (Reuters)

India and Saudi Arabia are working to expedite Saudi Arabia's $100 billion investment plan in India. This includes a mega refinery project. Both countries signed agreements in various fields, such as renewable energy, petroleum, electricity, green hydrogen, and strategic petroleum reserves. They also discussed areas like space and semiconductors for future cooperation. The leaders focused on enhancing security and energy ties, and India suggested expanding the annual Haj quota for Indian pilgrims. The two nations are keen to complete a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and are exploring fintech and currency trading cooperation. Dig Deeper

The Latest News:

India News

Global Matters:

One Good Read

India is intensifying its infrastructure development in border areas, including roads, bridges, tunnels, airfields, and helipads, to bolster its military presence in response to China's ongoing border infrastructure expansion. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is overseeing these projects, aimed at enhancing military mobility and logistics support in remote areas. India's progress in narrowing the border infrastructure gap with China is closely monitored at the government's highest levels. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate numerous projects along the India-China border, emphasizing increased connectivity in forward areas. The infrastructure push follows a prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh between Indian and Chinese forces. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings:

KL Rahul's last-minute inclusion in India's playing XI for the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan paid off remarkably. He scored a century alongside Virat Kohli, with a record-breaking partnership of 233 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma praised Rahul's performance and revealed that Rahul was informed about his inclusion just five minutes before the toss due to Shreyas Iyer's injury. Rahul, who was returning from an injury layoff, showed a great mindset and delivered a match-winning performance. Rohit also praised Jasprit Bumrah's comeback after undergoing back surgery, stating that Bumrah's performance showcased his dedication and skill. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan," directed by Atlee, has entered the 300 crore club at the domestic box office within five days of its release. It became the third Hindi film to achieve this milestone in India in the current year. "Jawan" was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film earned around 30 crore nett in India on its fifth day. Overall, the movie has collected approximately 316.16 crores in India. Additionally, "Jawan" became the fastest Hindi film to cross the 500 crore mark at the global box office in just four days. It grossed 520.79 crores worldwide in its first weekend. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

BTS leader RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, has undergone a remarkable fashion transformation, solidifying his status as a style icon. His fashion journey from his debut to now showcases his willingness to experiment and evolve while staying true to his unique style. RM, who was initially known for comfortable streetwear, has seamlessly blended streetwear with luxury, making him a standout member of BTS. Over the years, he has collaborated with renowned fashion brands and ventured into high fashion, wearing luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Givenchy. RM's commitment to sustainability has also influenced his fashion choices, earning him recognition as a fashion chameleon and a high-fashion sensation in both streetwear and high-fashion worlds. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

