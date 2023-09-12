Rahman’s concert faces stampede-like situation in Tamil Nadu; musician replies

With mounting complaints of molestation, missing children and extortion after a stampede-like situation occurred at AR Rahman’s concert in Chennai on Sunday night, the musician on Monday asked the people, who could not enter in the venue “owing to unfortunate circumstances,” to contact the event organisers with their grievances. AR Rahman (AFP)

“Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The concert titled ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’ was initially scheduled to be held in August. But, due to rains, it was postponed to September 10 and the audience were allowed to use the same tickets. The live music show organised by ACTC Events at Chennai’s East Coast Road has come under immense criticism.

Video clips put out on social media showed people complaining that they were refused entry despite holding valid passes. Many alleged that the organisers sold way more tickets than the space. Some of them even said that they were harassed and molested and complained of children missing in the crowd and of senior citizens fainting in a stampede like situation. No police complaint have been registered in the matter yet.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu director general of police (DGP), Shankar Jiwal ordered the Tambaram police to probe into what had led to the major traffic congestion, the other arrangements made for the concert by the organisers and if excess tickets were sold.

Tambaram commissioner Amal Raj said that the expected crowd was 25,000 but it swelled up to 50,000.

“We need to find why more people turned up when chairs were put up for only 25,000 people,” Raj said from the spot. “We will question the event organisers. A lot of people drove their private vehicles to the venue. There were a lot of children and there were no drinking facilities. We have to see to that this doesn’t happen again in the future.”

“The most bizarre experience ever,” a media personality in the city, Sridevi Sreedhar on X. “It was the worst ever concert that I have attended. VIP zone tickets were priced at ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 and there was no security, every zone was one. The organisers over-sold the tickets. The seats were all off centre . Even in VIP area, there was no stage view. No bouncers to man the areas!!! The entry demarcations were missing! Everyone was entering from everywhere.”

However, ACTC Events, the organisers of the event, described it as a successful show. “Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success,” the organisation posted on X. “Those who couldn’t attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you.”

