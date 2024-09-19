Morning briefing: SC calls for sensitivity in medical admissions, Pannun's lawsuit against Indian govt, and more

The Supreme Court has urged the Union government and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to adopt a more empathetic approach towards disabled candidates aspiring to pursue careers in medicine. It directed the admission of a candidate with 44% speech and language disability, highlighting that individuals with physical impairments should not be denied opportunities based on rigid regulations. Dig Deeper The ruling aligns with the Supreme Court’s progressive stance on disability rights in recent years. (HT PHOTO)

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel for the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice, has initiated a civil lawsuit in a US federal district court against the Indian government, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and others, claiming damages for an alleged assassination attempt against him that took place on United States soil last year. Dig Deeper

India news

'One Nation One Election' proposal gets Cabinet nod: What next? What are the challenges?

Narendra Modi in Srinagar today: PM to address J&K assembly election rally, 30,000 expected to gather

Global matters

Lebanon: 20 killed in Hezbollah walkie-talkie explosions day after pager blasts; Israel PM issues statement

Justin Trudeau scraps down Canada's one-third of international student permits

Iranian hackers target Biden Campaign with stolen Trump materials

Business

How US Federal Reserve's rate cut decision impacts policies around the world

Sitharaman launches NPS Vatsalya that lets parents open pension account for kids

Nitin Gadkari reprimands contractors: ‘Saw the road today, won’t spare you…

Sports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are gearing up for the highly-anticipated auction for the 2025 season, and according to a report by Cricbuzz, the marquee event is expected to take place in November 2024. The report suggests that the auction is likely to be held overseas, potentially in the Middle East, with Dubai, Doha, or Abu Dhabi emerging as probable venues. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Farah Khan, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar, Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar, Ali Fazal and Tanvi Azmi, among other celebrities, celebrated Shabana Azmi's 70th birthday on Wednesday evening. Taking to Instagram, several of them shared pictures and videos from the party. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Rashmika Mandanna attended the Milan Fashion Week for Onitsuka Tiger, the Japanese sports fashion brand. The actor populated the front row in an all-black attire as she enjoyed the label's Spring Summer 2025 collection. Diet Sabya questioned her choice of going for smoky eyes with the ensemble. Don't miss Rashmika's funny reply.

It's trending

Billionaire Harsh Goenka is being criticised for suggesting that ₹600 is a reasonable sum to save every day - and people who cannot afford to do so are not “well paid.” However, a section of the internet focussed on the proposed amount rather than the message and asked Mr Goenka how an average Indian could save ₹600 every day - which comes up to roughly ₹18,000 per month. Dig Deeper

