Farah Khan, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar celebrate ‘living legend’ Shabana Azmi's ‘50th birthday'. See posts

Farah Khan, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar, Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar, Ali Fazal and Tanvi Azmi, among other celebrities, celebrated Shabana Azmi's 70th birthday on Wednesday evening. Taking to Instagram, several of them shared pictures and videos from the party. (Also Read | Shabana Azmi says society makes you feel ‘incomplete’ if you can't have children) Celebs attended Shabana Azmi's birthday party in Mumbai.

Farah shares funny video from party

Farah Khan posted a video in which she pointed her camera towards a decorated flower piece which read '50'. Giving a glimpse of it and then at Shabana, she said, "We are at the 50th birthday of living legend none other than Shabana Azmi. 50th birthday really?" Urmila Matondkar joined in and added, "50th? This is your 50th?"

Vidya Balan joined them and said, "No, no. 40th na?" Both of them hugged Shabana and wished her on her special day. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, "Here with 2 of the best dancers in Bollywood!! @azmishabana18 n @balanvidya .. n oh.. there s also @urmilamatondkarofficial (winking face with tongue emoji) happy birthday Shabana (red heart emoji)."

Urmila wishes Shaban with old pics

Urmila shared a bunch of throwback photos featuring her and Shabana. She wrote, “The 'Maa' that CineMa gave me..and cheesy as it may sound I can always say to anyone 'Mere paas Maa hai (I've a mother)'. Happy Birthday dearest Shabanaji. It has been an absolute pleasure n an incredible privilege to have seen you, worked with you, understood n learnt a great deal from you which still continues.”

She added, "Nothing can precisely describe the bond that I share with you which both of us have so carefully woven for almost 4 decades n tremendously cherished. May you continue to brighten our paths n show us the way to love, life n great heights."

Dia Mirza shares pics from party

Dia Mirza also posted several pictures and videos on Instagram from the party. In a clip, all of them posed and Richa's husband-actor Ali Fazal behind the camera said, "Nothing bas video nikaal raha tha (only recording a video)." Dia also gave a glimpse of Shabana's birthday cake. She also posted a photo of the moon.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday Shabana Amma. You are our inspiration, our cheerleader and the glue that holds us together. We are so lucky to call you our own. As you complete 50 years in cinema this month please know that you are deeply cherished. Thank you for being the absolute best. We love you @azmishabana18."

"Thank you @mantagoyal for a wonderful evening! @therichachadha @urmilamatondkarofficial @balanvidya @tanviazmiofficial @shibaniakhtar @anjalidineshanand Thank you @alifazal9 for the photos and the mad video! May we always laugh together. We missed you in this photo @sandymridul @konkona @shahanagoswami @divyadutta25 @tannishtha_c," concluded her note.