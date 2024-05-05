Morning briefing: Surge in Maoists giving up arms; Kangana's gaffe on BJP's Tejasvi Surya, and all the latest news

A significant number of cadres are abandoning the Communist Party of India (Maoist)-led insurgency due to the intensified ground operations by security forces across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. In the first four months of this year alone, around 240 insurgents have surrendered, a notable increase compared to previous years. Security forces attribute this surge to their enhanced operations and the shrinking operational area of the Maoists, particularly due to the establishment of camps in affected regions. The Maoist leadership's weakening and government initiatives providing basic amenities to remote villages have further contributed to the insurgents' surrender. Dig deeper In total 490 Maoists surrendered before the authorities in 2022, while 370 laid down arms in 2023. (PTI)

More news on anti-Maoist operations: Security forces walked 60 km in dense forest before Abhujhmaad encounter: Police

Kangana Ranaut, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, mistakenly targeted Tejasvi Surya, a BJP candidate from Bangalore South, while criticizing Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal for alleged "hooliganism" and eating fish. In a viral video, Ranaut mixed up the names, prompting Tejashwi Yadav to respond with amusement. Ranaut's error arose from confusing Tejasvi Surya with Tejashwi Yadav, who faced criticism for consuming fish during Navratri. Ranaut's rally remarks also targeted Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, portraying them as out of touch with Indian culture. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Police add criminal conspiracy charge to Shah ‘doctored’ video case FIR Dig deeper

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge condemn Poonch terror attack on IAF convoy: ‘Deeply pained’ Dig deeper

India News

This Congress' Lok Sabha candidate owns more gold than his spouse Dig deeper

S Jaishankar nails Justin Trudeau lies over Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing Dig deeper

Global Matters

French President Emmanuel Macron calls for reset of economic ties with China Dig deeper

Mark Zuckerberg ‘censoring’ Palestine support? Meta employees pen letter to CEO Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar criticised Star Sports for repeatedly airing Virat Kohli's recent interview, where Kohli lashed out at his critics regarding his strike rate against spinners. Gavaskar, who works as a cricket expert for Star Sports, expressed frustration, suggesting that by doing so, the broadcaster was indirectly criticizing its own commentary team. He clarified that his past criticism of Kohli was based on data available then, and commentators speak objectively without personal agendas. Gavaskar urged Star Sports to refrain from further airing the interview, emphasising that commentators discuss the game based on observations, not personal biases. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actress Anushka Sharma made her first public appearance since the birth of her son, Akaay Kohli, cheering for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Bengaluru cricket stadium. Clad in a striped blue shirt and pants, she expressed a range of emotions as the match progressed, from shock and relief to smiles and applause. Recent glimpses of her emerged during her birthday celebrations with Virat and RCB teammates. Virat, in an Instagram post, expressed gratitude for her support. Anushka's upcoming role in the biopic "Chakda Xpress," depicting cricketer Jhulan Goswami, marks her return to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus since "Zero." Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon