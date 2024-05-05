This Congress' Lok Sabha candidate owns more gold than his spouse

Breaking the stereotype that gold is the most prized possession of women, Congress’ Ambala candidate Varun Chaudhary Mullana, 44, owns more gold than his spouse. Congress Ambala candidate Varun Chaudhary Mullana is the son of former Haryana Congress president Phool Chand Mullana. (HT Photo)

As per the affidavit filed at the time of his nomination, Mullana has declared to be owner of 900 gm gold worth ₹58 lakh, which is the highest amount declared by the candidates contesting in Ambala constituency. Interestingly, as per the same declaration, his wife owns 600 gm gold, valued at ₹39 lakh.

Varun, who is an MLA from Mullana, is the son of former Haryana Congress president Phool Chand Mullana.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Banto Kataria, 59, owns 250 gm gold which is worth ₹17.8 lakh. Banto is the wife of veteran BJP leader and three-time Ambala Lok Sabha MP Rattan Lal Kataria, who died in 2023 after an illness. Banto, a qualified lawyer, has been a BJP worker since 1980. She was also a mandal pradhan (block president) in 1986 and rose up to the rank of party’s state vice president. She also remained non-executive independent director of GAIL (India).

While Gurpreet Singh, 30, of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) owns 234 gm gold worth ₹14 lakh while his spouse owns 349.8 gm gold valued at ₹21 lakh. An advocate by profession, Gurpreet who is a ‘mazhabi’ Sikh, is contesting for the first time from Ambala constituency.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Kiran Punia, 57, declared ownership of 150 gm gold worth ₹10.3 lakh. Punia, a professor in Hindi at DAV college (Lahore) Ambala city, is also contesting for first time.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Pawan Kumar has declared that he owns 100 gm gold worth ₹7.3 lakh while his spouse owns 775 gm gold valued at ₹57 lakh. Pawan, who as per his affidavit is an agriculturist, has in 2005 contested Vidhan Sabha elections unsuccessfully from his party’s ticket.