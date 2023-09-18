Morning briefing: Women MPs share memories of old Parliament; Kharge's caution on praising PM; all the latest news

In an unprecedented move since India's independence, the country's legislature is relocating to a new complex, marking the end of an era. During a special Parliament session, ten women parliamentarians, representing diverse political backgrounds, have come together to reminisce about their cherished experiences and memories within the iconic old Parliament building. In an emotional tribute to the historic edifice that has been the heart of India's democratic journey, each parliamentarian has penned heartfelt hand-written notes. These messages overflow with nostalgia, as they prepare to bid a fond farewell to the hallowed halls that have witnessed countless pivotal moments in India's democratic history. Dig deeper

The corridor at the Parliament House building,(PTI)

During an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, party president Mallikarjun Kharge cautioned members against unnecessarily praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This advice came in the wake of Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo offering unsolicited compliments to the Prime Minister during an event in Raigadh. While sharing the stage with Modi, Singh Deo expressed gratitude for the support given to Chhattisgarh by the Centre and expressed confidence in continued cooperation. Kharge's counsel appears to reflect the party's stance on maintaining a balanced and critical approach towards the Prime Minister, rather than offering unwarranted praise, in line with the Congress party's political strategy.

The Supreme Court of India has decided to refer a cluster of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the sedition law, Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), to a Constitution bench consisting of at least five judges. This move has once again drawn attention to the contentious colonial-era law. Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, leading a three-judge bench, emphasized that the evolution of constitutional principles and legal developments over the past six decades necessitates a thorough examination by a larger bench. This decision suggests that the Supreme Court's 1962 ruling upholding Section 124A may not be considered the final word on this matter.

The Parliament session commences today amidst speculation about the possibility of a surprise bill. The details of what may be included in this bill remain uncertain, raising intrigue and anticipation among political observers and the public.

An army jawan tragically loses his life in what is described as an 'accidental firing' incident in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir.

Mallikarjun Kharge emphasises the responsibility of Congress in safeguarding the Constitution and democracy during a crucial panel meeting.

During an all-party meeting, a significant push is made to establish a women's quota in political representation.

Taiwan detects an unusually high number of 103 Chinese warplanes in proximity to the island.

Prince Harry appears to criticize the royal family's decision to prohibit him from wearing a military uniform.

Beyond the resounding 10-wicket victory, the historic four-wicket over, and the palpable astonishment in the stadium as Sri Lanka faced relentless blows, the most iconic moment in the final match was witnessed during the fourth over – specifically, Mohammed Siraj's hat-trick ball. In a remarkable move, the slip cordon was dissolved, and the mid-on fielder was withdrawn. Dhananjaya de Silva, facing the heat, played a full delivery through the now-empty region. Ishan Kishan, positioned at mid-wicket, initiated the pursuit, but to everyone's surprise, Siraj himself took off after the ball, showcasing incredible determination and commitment in the process. This moment stood out as a testament to the Indian team's unyielding spirit and dedication.

Yoga and meditation have the capacity to calm the logical brain, particularly when it becomes overstimulated during stressful situations, thereby promoting mental tranquility. Stress-induced rapid and shallow breathing can worsen anxiety. Yoga experts recommend techniques such as Trataka meditation, Hatha yoga Kriyas like Dhauthi, Nauli, Pranayama, among others, to reduce tension and anxiety in one's life. According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, incorporating these different yoga styles and mindfulness exercises into your daily routine can effectively manage and alleviate stress and anxiety. Consistent practice can empower individuals to regain control over their body, mind, and spirit, ultimately enhancing their ability to navigate life's challenges with simplicity on the path to inner peace and well-being.

Filmmaker Atlee's latest movie "Jawan" has achieved remarkable success both domestically and globally, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. He announced that "Jawan" has joined the prestigious ₹800 crore club at the worldwide box office. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has garnered immense popularity. On the 11th day of its release, it sold a staggering 1,390,142 tickets in India alone. The movie's Hindi shows generated 13,317 tickets, with a gross income of ₹35.18 crore and a per-show collection of ₹26,417. This achievement highlights the widespread appeal and success of "Jawan" on a global scale.

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

