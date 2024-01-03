Morning briefing: YS Sharmila to join Congress on Jan 4; 12 killed in bus-truck collision, all the latest news

YS Sharmila, the president of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is set to merge her party with the Congress on January 4, as confirmed by sources. Sharmila, who supported the Congress in the Telangana state elections, held a meeting with her followers and party leaders, expressing her intention to join the Congress in New Delhi on Thursday. While details of her role are yet to be officially confirmed by Congress leaders, it is speculated that Sharmila may lead the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and play a significant role in upcoming elections. The move follows months of speculation and potential defections from YSRCP MLAs if Sharmila assumes a prominent role in the Congress. Sharmila founded YSRTP in 2021 due to differences with her brother, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Dig deeper YS Sharmila held a meeting with her followers and party leaders at her Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (PTI)

A tragic road accident occurred in Assam's Golaghat district, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 people, including five women and a minor boy. The incident took place around 5 am when a passenger bus, carrying around 45 people from Golaghat to Tinsukia, collided head-on with a coal-laden truck on National Highway 37 at Dergaon. Both drivers died on the spot, and the injured have been taken to Dergaon civil hospital, with critical cases moved to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. The collision occurred on the opposite side of the road due to ongoing repairs on one side, leading to vehicles using the other side. Authorities have registered a case of death due to rash and negligent driving and initiated investigations. Dig deeper

Congress MP slams Jaishankar for ‘Nehru-bashing’, claims he made ‘parikramas for plum postings’ Dig deeper

Hemant Soren's associates raided by ED in alleged money laundering case Dig deeper

Union home minister Amit Shah reviews security scenario in J&K Dig deeper

Families of four killed in Manipur firing refuse to accept bodies Dig deeper

Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns, says was ‘subjected to threats fueled by racial animus' Dig deeper

Who will be named in Jeffery Epstein's list? Dig deeper

Last Friday, 16 senior leaders of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) stood beaming in a gleaming wood-panelled government room, the traditional red-and-white scarf draped around their necks. They formed a single file behind Union home minister Amit Shah and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The day was significant; it marked the symbolic turning of the page for large chunks of Assam with the signing of a memorandum of settlement between the state and the pro-talks faction of the militant group which was the driver of the state’s violent history for the past 43 years. Read more…

As India wraps up its second and final Test against South Africa, attention turns to the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, crucial for squad selection ahead of the T20 World Cup in June. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, absent from T20Is since the 2022 World Cup, have expressed eagerness to participate in the ICC event. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is set to consult with head coach Rahul Dravid and the skippers before finalizing the squad. However, uncertainties loom over Kohli and Rohit's participation in the Afghanistan series, given the impending five-match Test series against England starting on January 25. A BCCI source suggests that the Afghanistan series may not offer conclusive insights, with IPL performance likely influencing final selections. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya's fitness concerns add complexity to the decision-making process. Dig deeper

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar recently opened up about the evolving strategies in the film industry, shedding light on the practice of sending PR representatives to film screenings to generate positive reviews. Speaking at a roundtable with Galatta Plus, Johar acknowledged the trend of extreme opinions being shared by individuals to make their reactions go viral. He candidly admitted that filmmakers also deploy their own PR teams to praise their movies, emphasizing the significance of creating a positive perception for a film's success. Johar explained the intricacies of the post-release phase, asserting that a producer's role is crucial in shaping the narrative around a film, especially for those in the middle order. Dig deeper

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently turned heads as she welcomed the New Year in a stunning Jacquemus dress, previously donned by Gigi Hadid and Priyanka Chopra. Sharing glimpses on her Instagram, Samantha radiated joy against a backdrop of fireworks. The dress, known as the Jacquemus La robe Saudade Longue, features a daring thigh-high slit, an overlapping flap neckline, and a revealing back with a delicate strap. Samantha paired the ensemble with minimalistic accessories, including a layered gold necklace, earrings, and metallic strappy pumps. Her side-parted wavy locks and subtle makeup completed the look. The dress, previously worn by Priyanka Chopra at her mother's birthday party, continues to make waves in the fashion circuit. Dig deeper

