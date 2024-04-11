Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 11, 2024 to start your day

Elon Musk confirms India visit, says looking forward to meeting PM Modi Elon Musk-PM Modi meet: Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed his visit to India in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!” This comes after it was reported that the billionaire will visit India this month and could make an announcement related to investment plans in the country which could be related to opening a new factory. Earlier, Elon Musk described providing Tesla electric vehicles in India as a 'natural progression. Dig deeper Elon Musk has confirmed his India visit.(REUTERS)

In a first, India to send military attaches to African states, Armenia, Philippines

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Africa is a focus area in a move by India to bolster and rationalise its military diplomacy in key regions across the world, with defence attachés being sent for the first time to Mozambique, the Ivory Coast and the Philippines, people familiar with the matter said. Dig deeper

Supreme Court voices concern over ‘profuse’ misuse of social media platforms

The Supreme Court has raised a serious alarm over the misuse of social media platforms, denouncing the spread of factually incorrect and unfounded statements regarding pending cases. Dig deeper

Calcutta high court orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali cases

The Calcutta high court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe all allegations levelled by residents of strife-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal since February, and said it will monitor the process — a significant setback for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on a high-profile issue days before general elections. Dig deeper

Karnataka high court revokes Centre’s ban on 23 ‘ferocious’ breeds of dogs

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday squashed a circular issued by the central government that called for a ban on 23 breeds of ‘ferocious dogs considered dangerous for human life’, noting that “none of the stakeholders” --- especially groups representing pet owners --- were consulted in the process. Dig deeper

South Korea's opposition set for landslide victory in parliamentary election

South Korea's opposition was heading towards a landslide victory in Wednesday's parliamentary elections, exit polls indicated, in a major blow to President Yoon Suk Yeol. Dig deeper

Now is time to be ready for war: Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said unstable geopolitical situations surrounding his country mean now is the time to be more prepared for war than ever, as he inspected the country's main military university, KCNA news agency said on Thursday. Dig deeper

Kuldeep Sen goes from hero to zero in one over as GT end RR's winning streak in IPL 2024

It was going the predictable way. Spin was pinned as the slayer, and rightly so at a ground where sixes are more difficult to hit because of the pitch's uneven bounce. Rashid Khan had already shown the way with a trademark 1/18 in the first innings. So subbing in Keshav Maharaj for Yashasvi Jaiswal to bolster an already heavy spin attack was probably the right way to go about defending 196. The wind picked up though. Enter our protagonist Kuldeep Sen, playing his first IPL game this season. Dig deeper

Khushi Kapoor's guide to summer dressing; check out three outfits she wore in her April album and build your wardrobe

Khushi Kapoor has seldom failed when it comes to her sartorial choices on the red carpet. Moreover, the actor takes her off-duty looks as seriously as her on-duty ensembles. She swears by the LA girl fashion bible, where her wardrobe has micro miniskirts, bodysuits, crochet tops, bodycon dresses, stylish denim jeans, and more. The main character energy in her clothes is something you should also take inspiration from. Even her recent Instagram post features outfits you can add to your summer wardrobe. Scroll through to check it out. Dig deeper

Tabu was surprised when Vishal Bharadwaj offered Maqbool to her: Nimmi was such a powerful character, owns her sexuality

Actor Tabu has revealed that she was surprised when filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj offered her the 2004 film Maqbool. Speaking with Vogue India, Tabu praised her 'powerful' character Nimmi in Maqbool. Dig deeper