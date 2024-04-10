Khushi Kapoor's guide to summer dressing; check out three outfits she wore in her April album and build your wardrobe
Khushi Kapoor shared pictures on Instagram from her April album featuring three stylish ensembles. Check out what she wore inside and steal styling tips.
Khushi Kapoor has seldom failed when it comes to her sartorial choices on the red carpet. Moreover, the actor takes her off-duty looks as seriously as her on-duty ensembles. She swears by the LA girl fashion bible, where her wardrobe has micro miniskirts, bodysuits, crochet tops, bodycon dresses, stylish denim jeans, and more. The main character energy in her clothes is something you should also take inspiration from. Even her recent Instagram post features outfits you can add to your summer wardrobe. Scroll through to check it out.
Khushi Kapoor's guide to summer dressing
Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures capturing how she spent her first week of April. Khushi captioned the photos, "April [white heart emoji]." The first photo in the post features Khushi posing for the camera in an animal-printed bodycon maxi dress. The ensemble is from Zara. She also posted a mirror selfie of herself dressed in a crop denim jacket, half-sleeve white T-shirt, and high-waisted denim pants. Another outfit Khushi wore in the post is a white crochet bra top and flared denim jeans. She layered the blouse with a crop white shirt in another click. Two other images from the post feature Khushi's pet dog, a cake, and the sea captured through a glass window during the golden hour.
The first outfit is a sleeveless brown-coloured cheetah-printed dress featuring a plunging cowl neckline, jewelled double straps, full-body hem length, gathered design, and a body-hugging silhouette accentuating her svelte frame. Khushi styled the ensemble with a gold bracelet watch, dainty bracelets, rings, tiny hoop earrings, winged eyeliner, a sleek chain, feathered brows, nude brown lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, and loose locks styled in wind-swept waves.
The second outfit features a white linen crop top featuring a round neckline and half-length sleeves. Khushi wore it under a cropped denim jacket featuring a V neckline, front button closures, and an asymmetric hem. She completed the look with matching high-waisted denim jeans, bracelets, a luxurious watch, rings, dainty earrings, a Chanel denim bag, and layered sleek necklaces. Lastly, blushed minimal makeup, feathered brows, nude lip shade, and a pulled-back ponytail rounded off the glam picks.
Meanwhile, the third outfit Khushi wore is a perfect sartorial pick for summer brunches or casual date nights. She wore a crochet bra top featuring a halter neckline, straps tied on the back, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette. She wore it with a white cropped shirt, high-waisted denim jeans, white chunky sneakers, a black shoulder bag, a centre-parted sleek ponytail, and minimal makeup.
