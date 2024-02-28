Morning news bulletin: Top 5 stories on February 28

Good morning! Here are the top stories in your morning news bulletin on February 28. Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi addresses the press conference after losing the Rajya Sabha elections, in Shimla on Tuesday.(ANI)

Himachal Pradesh crisis

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh teetered on the brink after six of its lawmakers cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls. The embarrassing loss meant that the Congress was unable to cross the simple majority mark of 35 in the 68-member House. The government will face a battle for survival when a motion on the budget proposal comes up for discussion on Wednesday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with the disgruntled MLAs. The MLAs are reportedly "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement. Read full story

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy

Left-wing political parties asked Congress what message they would be sending to the country if Rahul Gandhi were to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad. While the former Congress president has not yet clarified if he will contest again from Wayanad, the CPI has fielded its national executive member Annie Raja as its Lok Sabha candidate in the seat. While the Left and the Congress are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, it was always clear they would find it difficult to arrive at any sort of understanding in Kerala. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said the idea of Gandhi contesting against the Left in Wayanad would be a “wrong political step” and that the political stock of the Congress was at stake. Read full story

Ukraine war

European military heavyweights Germany and Poland affirmed Tuesday that they would not be sending troops to Ukraine. The statement comes after reports that some Western countries may be considering doing so as the war with Russia enters its third year. The head of NATO also said the U.S.-led military alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, warned that a direct conflict between NATO and Russia would be inevitable if the alliance sends combat troops. Moscow's warning came a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said that sending in Western ground troops should not be “ruled out” in the future.

Ishan Kishan's return

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who faced criticism for skipping Ranji Trophy matches, made a low-key return to competitive cricket on Tuesday. In the DY Patil T20 Cup, the 25-year-old Patna-born cricketer stumped Sumit Dhekale off seamer Sayan Mondal and later scored 19 off 12 balls with two boundaries and a six. Kishan last played for India during the T20 series against Australia at home in November last year. He then decided to take a break midway into India's Tour of South Africa and was ignored for the home rubber against Afghanistan and the ongoing five-Test series against England. Kishan had skipped the final round matches of the Ranji Trophy and was seen training with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Read full story

Slew of projects for Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have announced a slate of five more films that they will back via their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. The slate includes an adult animated project, a comedy, a satire, a documentary, and a fantasy drama film. The actor-couple is also producing crime thriller "Papita'. To be directed by Akash Bhatia, the film revolves around a Mumbai paparazzi photographer who aspires to become respected in his profession. "Doggie Stylez", an adult animation project, is a tongue-in-cheek satire on modern humans, told through the lens of a society of dogs imitating human values. Musical comedy "Pinky Promise" is set in a Himachal Pradesh hillock-town and revolves around the forbidden love story between a 'spirited' dancer and the singer from a rival Bhajan-Mandli.