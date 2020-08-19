Morning rain leads to water logging at 30 locations in Delhi

delhi

Massive water logging was reported at several locations in Delhi due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning resulting in traffic snarls.

According to the Delhi traffic police and civic and road-owning agencies, water logging was reported at over 30 locations in the city.

Some of the prominent places where roads were inundated include BRT near Central school (both carriageways), Badarpur to Ashram, under Badarpur Flyover (both carriageway), under Sarita VIhar Flyover (both carriageways), Zakhira underpass, Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS carriageway under Moti Bagh Flyover, MB Road near Batra Hospital (both carriageways), under Palam Flyover (both carriageways), Chhata Rail underbridge (both carriageways), Raja Garden, Rohtak Road.

The Public Works Department (PWD) and civic bodies maintained that adequate arrangements were in place and water accumulated on main roads and streets was being pumped out.

Due to water logging, commuters were stuck in traffic at Pul Prahladpur underpass, near Badarpur underpass, Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan, Vikas Marg, Rohtak Road, Rohini among other areas.