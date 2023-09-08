News / India News / MoS Health to conduct organ donation drive in Agra on PM Modi’s birthday

MoS Health to conduct organ donation drive in Agra on PM Modi’s birthday

BySaptarshi Das
Sep 08, 2023 03:02 PM IST

SP Singh Baghel had told PM Modi on August 15 that more than 5000 people had agreed for organ donations and that more would join the drive

Union minister of state for health SP Singh Baghel has informed that more than 5,000 people will pledge to donate their organs in Agra on September 17 as a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP Photo)

“On behalf of residents in my parliamentary constituency Agra, I am happy to inform you that on the occasion of your birthday, i.e., 17 September, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization are organizing a registration program to donate kidney, liver, pancreas, heart, intestine, cornea and bone under one roof in Agra,” a letter from Baghel to the PM dated 15 August read.

Agra is also the parliamentary constituency of SP Singh Baghel. He had told PM Modi long back that the idea of this organ donation campaign came to his mind after he assumed charge as MoS Health and was responding to queries tabled in the Parliament.

Baghel had told PM Modi on August 15 that more than 5000 people had agreed for organ donation and that more people would join the drive.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out