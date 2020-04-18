e-paper
Most of 25 navy men who tested positive for Covid-19 traced to single sailor

Twenty of these sailors are from INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai. All sailors are reported to be in their 20s except for one who is 47 years old and is the oldest of the lot.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 10:30 IST
Rahul Singh
Rahul Singh
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The infected navy men have been admitted to INS Ashwini, the Navy's command hospital at Colaba.
The infected navy men have been admitted to INS Ashwini, the Navy’s command hospital at Colaba.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Navy sources on Saturday said that most of Indian Navy’s 25 personnel, who have been tested for Covid-19 in Mumbai, are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who tested positive on April 7.  20 of these sailors are from INS Angre, a shore establishment in Mumbai. All sailors are reported to be in their 20s except for one who is 47 years old and is the oldest of the lot.

The infected navy men have been admitted to INHS Ashwini, the Navy’s command hospital at Colaba, two navy officials informed on the condition of anonymity.

All these sailors reside at the same accommodation block at INS Angre. All primary contacts of the naval personnel (though asymptomatic) have been tested for coronavirus while the entire in-living block has been put under quarantine and classified as a containment zone. INS Angre too is under lockdown.

There are no cases of infection onboard ships and submarines.

The Indian Army has reported eight positive coronavirus cases so far.

“We have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian Army. Of the eight, two are doctors and one nursing assistant. Four are responding well to the treatment,” Army Chief General MM Naravane said on Friday.

“Our personnel who have not come in contact with any infected person are being moved back to units. We have already catered for two special trains -- from Bengaluru to Jammu and the other from Bengaluru to Guwahati,” Naravane said.

