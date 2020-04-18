e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 outbreak: At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus

Covid-19 outbreak: At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus

While this the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Indian Navy, the Army has so far reported eight positive virus cases.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 01:30 IST
Rahul Singh
Rahul Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Navy men have been admitted in naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai’s Colaba.
The Navy men have been admitted in naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai’s Colaba.(File photo)
         

At least 20 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for Covid 19, ringing the alarm bells for the military at a time when the US Navy is grappling with a surge is this disease on some of its frontline warships.

The Navy men have been admitted in naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai’s Colaba after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, informed two navy officials in condition of anonymity.

While this the first reported case of Covid-19 in the Indian Navy, the Army has so far reported eight positive virus cases.

“We have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian Army. Of the eight, two are doctors and one nursing assistant. Four are responding well to the treatment,” Army Chief General M.M Naravane said on Friday.

tags
top news
Covid-19 outbreak: At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus
Covid-19 outbreak: At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Sisodia’s warning over fee hike; doubling rate drops: Top updates
Covid-19 | Sisodia’s warning over fee hike; doubling rate drops: Top updates
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news