Covid-19 outbreak: At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 01:30 IST

At least 20 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for Covid 19, ringing the alarm bells for the military at a time when the US Navy is grappling with a surge is this disease on some of its frontline warships.

The Navy men have been admitted in naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai’s Colaba after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, informed two navy officials in condition of anonymity.

While this the first reported case of Covid-19 in the Indian Navy, the Army has so far reported eight positive virus cases.

“We have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian Army. Of the eight, two are doctors and one nursing assistant. Four are responding well to the treatment,” Army Chief General M.M Naravane said on Friday.